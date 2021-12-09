In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new launch of Xiaomi’s Mi 11 range reaches its all-time low price. A great opportunity to give this Christmas, or to renew your mobile.

In 2021 Xiaomi has launched more mobiles than ever in its reference range. The last one is the Xiaomi 11T, with improvements to outperform the latest competitor releases. The company’s new mobiles no longer include the word Mi in the name.

The Xiaomi 11T with 8G RAM it reaches its historical minimum price, it only costs 399 euros on eBay (new product). It is the global version with shipping from Europe in just 3 or 4 days. To get that price you must use the XIAOMIES20 coupon at checkout. It is 100 euros cheaper than on Amazon, where it costs 499 euros.

In a premium design mobile with the unmistakable quality of Xiaomi and all the technological innovations of 2021, including 5G connection, fast charging and 120 Hz display.

With 5G and a high-performance Mediatek processor, this mobile is quite powerful and has a spectacular 120 Hz screen.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G uses a new proprietary processor, the powerful 6 nanometer 8 core Dimensity 1200 Ultra that reaches the 3 GHz in each core. Is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It has enough power and memory to run the most demanding apps and games.

It is accompanied by a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, with 480 Hz sampling and 800 nits brightness. Has resolution FullHD + of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

A brutal screen to take care of your eyes, thanks to its high refresh rate, and to enjoy series and movies or play video games with maximum smoothness and minimum latency.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

If you like taking photos, it won’t disappoint you either.

Owns a 108 megapixel main camera with f / 1.75 aperture and electronic stabilization, a wide angle of 8 Mpx f / 2.0 with a viewing angle of 120º, and the telemacro f / 2.4 that focuses from 3 to 7 centimeters and makes a 2x magnification of what we have in front of us. The front camera has 16 Mpx.

Other important features: 5G connection, WiFi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. You will connect at the maximum speed that current technology allows.

Finally, we have a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge. He is able to charge the mobile to 100% in just 36 minutes. A record!

If you want to know more, we tell you our impressions here.

The Xiaomi 11T with 8G RAM it reaches its historical minimum price, it only costs 399 euros on eBay (new product). It is the global version with shipping from Europe in just 3 or 4 days. To get that price you must use the XIAOMIES20 coupon at checkout. It is 100 euros cheaper than on Amazon, where it costs 499 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.