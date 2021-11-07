11/07/2021 at 00:35 CET

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, praised his team’s game against Rayo Vallecano, assuring that for 80 minutes they signed their “best game of the season“and admitted that they ended up having” scary minutes “after forgiving several occasions to sentence the meeting.

“From the band I have seen a team that has played very well for 80 minutes. We have had many opportunities and I thought we had to score another goal to close the game. That third goal has not come and when they have scored us we have had a few minutes of fear and we have suffered, “he analyzed at a press conference.

“You have to evaluate everything, the ten minutes in which we have suffered a lot, but also the 80 in which we have played very well and the opportunities that we have missed. It is quite rare for Karim to fail the ones he has had. I am happy because there are three points against a Rayo who plays well, we have used the counter well and if the game had finished earlier it could be said that it was the best game of the season, “he added.

Again Ancelotti made few and late changes. He justified himself in his appearance by providing his reasons. “I have removed Benzema because he was tired and Marco who played a great game. The final change (Nacho) was to put more height on set pieces. You have to take into account that two players like Valverde or Modric were not there and that is why they were not. we have changed a lot “.

The opportunity that the Italian coach gave Marco Asensio as a starter, left him satisfied. “You can enjoy for its quality in the winger position or playing inside. Today he has combined well with Carvajal, he can also play as a half scored three goals against Mallorca. The important thing is that he feels important, as he is, for the team. Whenever it comes in it is important“.