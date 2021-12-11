12/11/2021 at 17:23 CET

The Espanyol coach, Vicente MorenoHe commented after the victory against Levante at the RCDE Stadium (4-3) that the team had “calm and pause to defeat the rival.”

In this sense, the Valencian coach revealed the message that he transferred to the locker room at halftime. “We have talked about improving the actions. We have told them to be calm because we knew that if we followed the script we had a chance of winning “he said at the press conference after the meeting.

On the other hand, Vicente Moreno praised Levante’s performance: “They have pushed and left everything to try to win us. Ahead we had a team that can play a round trip and we have entered a little into the match they wanted. We deserved to win clearly “.

Asked about the good moment in qualifying, the coach was willing to increase the number of points. “By merits we could take more and after the Cup match we have two away matches in which we also want to improve our performance away from the RCDE Stadium “, he commented.

The coach, in this sense, was convinced that the level of the team can be even higher. “We can do many things better and we are going for it, although it is not easy. I repeat myself, but the line between winning and losing is very narrow “, he analyzed.

Regarding the grade he gives to 2021 at home, Vicente Moreno was unmarked from qualifying the course in a concrete way. “The notes are put by you (in relation to the media). It is about consolidating the things we do well, there is the quality leap “, he specified.

Finally, Moreno appreciated the individual moment of Handful, author of a doublet. “I was already making merits to find the goal,” he said. Also that of Embarba, whistled by a sector of the stands. “It is important that players and fans go hand in hand because we will have more options to achieve the objectives, “he settled.