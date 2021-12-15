12/15/2021 at 00:49 CET

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, acknowledged after eliminating Palencia Cristo Atlético in the second round of the Copa del Rey that “he lacked forcefulness to score” more goals against an opponent, he said, that he maintained “defensive rigor.”

The coach explained that his team “failed” to receive the goal so early, in minute six. “Then it was difficult for us to see the door despite having clear chances. If we had done it they would not have been so organized in the field”, analyzed the blue and white coach in Balastera.

Moreno confessed that going round has had more difficulty this time. “It cost more than in the first crossing (against Solares, 2-3). With the positive result Palencia has strengthened, although we have insisted and It was important to start the second half with Wu Lei’s goal“, he detailed.

Asked about the last minute loss of Nico Melamed, the coach stated that the youth squad noticed “last minute discomfort”. “In the warm-up he has not been able and it was absurd to risk,” he said. Regarding the participation of Wu Lei, Moreno said that he is not “at one hundred percent, but he is willing and has wanted to be.”

On the other hand, the head of the Espanyol bench also analyzed the participation of defender Calero. “In normal conditions I would not have played, but David López is injured and the subsidiary also has problems with the centrals. He is always ready to help and has held up quite well,” he said.