12/21/2021 at 21:55 CET

Villarreal coach Unai Emery indicated at a press conference after defeating Alavés 5-2 that his team was able to overcome the bad moment that meant that their rival tied a two-goal lead and that they were able to show that they are in a good moment after chaining the third consecutive victory in LaLiga.

“The truth is that the league is the one that marks the regularity and the awards come out there, the league award is the important. The cups are an illusion and the league is what you demand on a day-to-day basis. We lost points that left us in doubt and now we are well, “he said.

“We have had injuries, it has cost us with the adaptation of some players and we have recovered Gerard, who is a player that the team looks for and generates confidence. We beat Rayo, but we did not play a good game. Today we were better, It is true that we have had certain moments of passivity that we must solve, but we have been able to react and end up winning, “he added.

The coach was happy for the performance of Boluaye Dia, author of two goals in the match. “He has an adaptation process, it has accelerated with the arrival of the goal, he was a little anxious, and we have worked so that he has that pause that he has had today. We are happy, since he is a very loved boy in the dressing room for his humility and his predisposition & rdquor ;.

Asked about the triple change he made after drawing Alavés and which provoked a sudden reaction from his team, Emery pointed out that “sometimes you find the right answer, we needed a reaction with his goal and we had to speed up the team process. The message with Alberto and Pedraza was to overflow and it has come out. With the five changes the demand is greater, since you have to get it right. It is a new reading and a novelty to take advantage of & rdquor ;.