The coach of Barça, Carlos Ortega, valued the tie of his team on the Porto court (33-33), in a match that he described as “very complicated” so he considered that the Spanish team had “saved a point because it was very uphill in the second half “.

The Catalans have lost the lead in Group B and the coach has been critical of his team’s game. “We had a horrendous exit in that second half, but there is no doubt that things have not turned out the way we wanted because in the first half we have been very bad, playing standing against very strong players and we have not gone to ‘one against one’ “.

“They have scored goals that we have not been able to defend, we have had improper passing errors by some players. Even so, the team, perhaps with the less usual ones like Frade, Janc and Lángaro, or with the contribution of Leo Maciel in goal, we have taken the game forward, “he remarked.

“I think that if in the last five seconds if we had scored the goal it would have been too generous for us, given the merits that Porto has made. It’s an important point, but I think we all need to talk together (the team) about this today. ”

Langaro values ​​the tie

For his part, Haniel Langaro assured that “it is difficult to be happy because in the end I think we played quite badly, but we came out with a not so bad taste in our mouths because after going seven down on a track like Porto which is very difficult, getting a point is gold. It is a point that is worth a lot. We have seen that it is a very difficult competition, as we have seen today with Veszprem that has lost (against Dynamo Bucharest) so it is a point that is worth a lot “.

