11/12/2021 at 20:28 CET

The return of Dani carvajal the Spanish team took place a year and two months later, as a starter against Greece on Thursday in Athens, to leave behind an ordeal of muscle injuries that, he says, makes him enjoy football more, and now he is focused after saving “the first battle “to seal the pass to the World Cup against Sweden on Sunday in Seville in a scenario that they would have” signed “from the beginning.

“It has taken me quite a long time. I have not returned not because I am not well, but because I am injured. It is much more complicated and having several relapses is like doing the whole process again. Mentally it exhausts a lot, but it is already more than overcome and I am once again enjoying a call with the national team, even more so because of its importance, for the possible direct ticket to the World Cup. We have saved the first battle and on Sunday, to seal it, “he valued in a conversation with the media of the selection.

Carvajal He is already focusing on the duel against Sweden in La Cartuja, in which the national team plays the leadership of the group that gives direct access to Qatar 2022. “It is the ideal scenario: play it at home against your people. You have to go for them and we hope that the public give us that extra energy that we need in moments of weakness. We would all have signed to play the pass in our home against Sweden “.

Upon his return to the national team, he found a mix of experienced players and youngsters. “My teammates are the host; with many I have a thousand games and anecdotes; with the new ones, super good. There are quite young boys who I try to help them in whatever way I can.”

“The football of the national team is the one I like the most. It is very pure. There are no signings. You can hardly choose who to represent and it is fantastic to be in a final phase. I was fortunate to be in Russia and it is the repera. He The world stops to see the World Cup and a European Championship, so we have to try to win on Sunday and hopefully we can be in the next World Cup, “he said.