10/22/2021 at 11:48 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius was happy for the display of their players against Zenit (84-58) in a duel that the team broke in the second quarter with a spectacular Nikola Mirotic, who finished the game with 20 points and a PIR of 28 in just 15 minutes of play.

He highlighted the contribution of Sertac Sanli that injuries do not let him pick up the rhythm. “Sertac is having bad luck. He is having patience, although at the moment he has not been able to show much. We have to go to more and there is no time to celebrate. We are going to one of the most difficult tracks of the ACB & mldr;

Regarding the match, he said that “In the first quarter we have gone well, but we have failed in the defensive rebound, in free kick & mldr; and that changes the quarter. People coming off the bench have given a little more pace and it’s one of those nights where the things we’ve prepared come out. “

The Palau roars again

The Barça coach hopes that the rivals will suffer when they visit the Palau as they did against Zenit. “In theory it is difficult to win at the Palau, but we don’t know. Those who come know it will be difficult but we have to play.. At the concentration level we were all very good, contributing things. We should be happy. In 48 hours, a new war and very difficult because we have to travel a lot “, referring to the match against Unicaja.

Asked about Laprovittola’s contribution, he said that “Nico is Argentine, a fighter, this character, he was integrated from the first moment. He is clear that if he is going to defend he will play a lot here. He arrived not knowing what is here, and every day it grows, watching videos to know how to get the performance out of his game, and he is reacting, “he said..

For the Lithuanian, the Barça that won the 2010 Euroleague “It was a team with a lot of character with Ricky, Navarro, Mickeal & mldr; they had talent and character. With Xavi he dominated the rivals. It’s not that easy to win every year but they made a very smart and very beautiful basketball & rdquor ;, he concluded.