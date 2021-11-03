11/04/2021 at 06:30 CET

Saddened after the bad start against Fenerbahçe that could be solved with a magical final basket by Nikola Mirotic and the resounding defeat in Tel Aviv, Sarunas Jasikevicius drew attention to the enormous difficulty of this Thursday’s match in Milan.

Tied at the top of the Euroleague with six wins and a single loss After the first seven days, the equality between FC Barcelona and AX Armani Olimpia Milano is so great that both have the same favorable basket-average, +51.

“We expect a very physical and very difficult duel. It is clear that they are one of the best teams in Europe and winning here is always very difficult. They have very experienced players, a coach also with great experience and we are facing one of the great games of the season & rdquor ;, indicated the Lithuanian, chosen as October’s best coach by the Spanish Coaches Association.

He is not without reason, since the technician of the transalpinos, the veteran ex-Madridista Ettore Messina going in search of his fifth Euroleague after winning two in the Virtus of Rome and another two in the CSKA. In fact, in the past he was several times in the orbits of FC Barcelona, ​​although the contacts never finished bearing fruit.

Saras briefly explained some of the dangers of an AX Armani Olimpia Milano that has not stopped growing in recent seasons. “We have to be very tough mentally and physically if we want to win. We are facing a large and physical team, with very tall people starting at ‘three’. Too we will have to defend the three-point line very well, because they are the best in the Euroleague Until now. And also play our game and move the ball & rdquor ;, continued the one from Kaunas.

On the possible extra motivation that the Lombards may have after their defeat to Barça in the last semi-finals of the Euroleague, Jasikevicius is confident his players will at least match the intensity that can be found at Mediolanum Forum.

“When at this point in the season the two teams that share the first position meet in a game, I think you can’t be more enthusiastic. That’s why I hope we are very motivated for the game and also that we do not forget to do a good basketball “, added the coach of a FC Barcelona that has defeated his rival this Thursday in his last four clashes in the maximum continental competition.