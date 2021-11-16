11/16/2021 at 18:52 CET

Nico Laprovittola is gaining prominence in Jasikevicius’ team, in constant growth on the track and that is giving you confidence every time you hit the track. “After three months I no longer like to talk about adaptation. I feel adapted, assimilating the systems that Saras wants and asks me for. I feel very happy with how things are going and happy for the team and the quality of the players & rdquor ;, assured the Argentine guard.

Defense has always been a spur to his game, although he thinks he has improved a lot under Saras’ supervision. “I have always tried to defend, and now I am a little more focused on this aspect. They trust my way of playing offense as well as defense & rdquor ;, he said.

“They know that I do things better than others. Now I think I’m defending well and It helps me gain confidence and gain minutes on the court & rdquor ;, commented the former point guard of Penya and Madrid.

Many mistakes against Valencia

Regarding the ill-advised game against Valencia, he acknowledged that “it was a game with a lot of mistakes. Against Baskonia we did many things well, we have to find consistency and in the face of CSKA, not repeat mistakes & rdquor ;. “Against Valencia we could not be solid in the game and against the Russians, from minute one you have to start being solid, and show the 40 minutes of the Barça we want & rdquor;

He is excited about a duel of the ‘greats’ of the Euroleague such as the visit of CSKA. “They are big, important games, the ones we like to play and we enjoy on the court & rdquor ;. “At home we have to be very careful, with players with a lot of experience. We must try to control everything, analyze it and make the best possible match & rdquor ;, he concluded.