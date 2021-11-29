11/29/2021

Luis Suarez, Uruguayan international striker for Atlético de Madrid, declared this Monday that they have to “get used to living with criticism” and assured that the victory of the last day against Cádiz (1-4) was “a vindication” of what they have to be as a team.

Luis Suarez He is in his second season at Atlético de Madrid, a club with which he won the League last season and scored 21 goals in the Spanish League and which helped him win the Alfredo Di Stéfano trophy for ‘Best Player of the Season’ awarded by the brand newspaper.

“It is difficult to win a league and even more without having our fans, but this award is a recognition of what Atlético was and although it is individual I give value to the team,” said the Uruguayan forward, at the gala held in Madrid.

The Atlético de Madrid footballer continues to maintain his love affair with the goal this season and, although he did not score in the last game against Cádiz, he has eight goals in eighteen official matches.

“The game with Cádiz was a vindication of what we have to be as a team, knowing that we were not up to the task in the previous Champions League game. We are very self-critical and I think yesterday’s game showed that we can turn around to the situation, “he confessed.

“We are in the elite and a lot is demanded of us and we have to get used to living with criticism. Every three days we must perform at our best and whoever does not know how to live with it is not qualified to perform at the highest level,” he said.

On the criticism received after the defeat suffered in the last Champions League game against Milan, which complicates their qualification to go through the group stage, Suarez it was blunt.

“Any doubts? None. The players, sometimes, we must make decisions on the court. Sometimes good and sometimes bad. You have to correct those little details that make you lose these games,” he concluded.