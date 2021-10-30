10/30/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

“Betis is in a great moment“, Diego Simeone, the coach of Atlético de Madrid, warned this Saturday, who is busy in”improve, grow and think about being a better team“once the first ten days of LaLiga Santander have been played, on the eve of receiving the Verdiblanco team and in a section”of difficulty“, as recognized by the technician himself during the telematic press conference.

Two victories in the last six days alert the rojiblanco team, sixth in the standings, five points below the leader, Real Sociedad and two behind Betis, who challenge him this Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. “It is a team that is playing very well always hand in hand with the coach (Manuel Pellegrini), who where he was has always had leading teams and broadcasts within the field how he feels about the game, “he said.

“We always try to improve as a team and, from that, both defensive and offensive situations will improve“Exposed the Argentine coach, whose team did not concede so many goals in a league start since 2012-13. Now there are ten, then there were eleven.”All seasons are different, the beginnings cannot be related to each other and this campaign we are receiving more goals than in others“, cleared the trainer.

“All Seasons there are always moments of difficulty. Last season we spent it there in March or April, almost at the end of the season, where it was hard for us to find the results. Instead, the first lap had been fantastic. Possibly, we are going through a difficult time, tAll teams go through these stages and those that come out strengthened from their work and growth are the ones that in the end reach the objectives“, added the coach, who has equaled his worst start in the league with Atlético, with 19 points out of 30 possible. They are seven less than last year.

In that sense, this Sunday’s commitment takes on an absolute significance. “It is an important game for the people. The team needs to be clothed, to be strong and I ask people to be with the team throughout the game, because we are going to need them, “Simeone stressed.

The unknown is whether he will bet on the Antoine Griezmann-Luis Suárez-Joao Félix trident, as in the last two eleven headlines. “Both parties have worked well. I think that in the part that each of them was asked of their collective work together, a good work was seen by all three, “he stressed.

In those last duels, Joao Félix has been grabbed by his rivals almost constantly, every time he was outlined for the attack. “It is not our occupation. The referees are there to interpret what is to cut the game repeatedly and what is a natural fault. We have to take care of improving, growing and thinking about being a better team ourselves, “he remarked.