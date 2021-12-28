

The family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta wants the body of the young woman to be repatriated.

Photo: OMER MESSINGER / .

Six months ago Valentina Orellana-Peralta traveled from Chile to the United States with her mother in order to reunite with her older sister, everything was going as they had planned, and as millions of families planned to celebrate Christmas as a family.

Mother and daughter attended early on Thursday, December 23, to a store located in Burlington in North Hollywood where they reported from inside the store about a man who was frightening the customers of the place.

Los Angeles police arrived at the scene and opened fire, thus killing the man. Daniel Elena Lopez, 24 years old, and one under 14 years old, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was inside a dressing room trying on some quinceanera dresses.

Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Dominic Choi noted that: “The suspect attacked a woman who was transported to the hospital. He had injuries to his head, his arms and his face. During the attack, an officer involved shooting. The suspect was hit and then another 14-year-old girl was hit by the bullet. “

After the events, the young woman’s family has spoken through different local media in Chile.

“It is terrible for us, we are dismayed. For us as a family we have waste, what is happening is very tragic, it has us dismayed, it has us … We have all been but very agitated with all this“Said the young woman’s aunt, Carola Peralta at 24 Hours.

It also pointed out that the family is looking for the case to be clarified and the weight of the law falls against who or who are involved with the death of the young girl that not only did she come to spend Christmas and New Years with her sister in the United States, but she also had endless plans for the future.

For now the family is looking in several ways the way in which the body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta is repatriated; It is known that the young girl’s family, who lives in Chile, will travel to Los Angeles to accompany the girl’s mother at this very hard time, who for now has stayed away from the media trying to assimilate what happened to her. his daughter.

“(It is) horrible, this it has been something terrible over on this date above all, ”said Carola Peralta.

