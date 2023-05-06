We interviewed ChatGPT and he told us who are the 5 most important soccer managers

The value of soccer coaches often exceeds that of any player. In the history of sports several have stood out, but we asked Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT about which ones he considered to be the 5 most important.

A technician is the brain, the person whose objective is to make a team and lead it to glory. Sometimes, he is the one who pays the piper, when things go wrong, because it is always easier to change one than 23.

That is why, at present, they are authentic figures. Many for turning their led into victorious hosts, but others for switching to football at certain times.

Soccer coaches, key figures in each team Generic image

Artificial Intelligence revealed to us which are, according to it, the five most important soccer coaches of all time. The big surprise: the absence of Jose Mourinho, winner of the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, as well as titles in Italy, Spain and England, three of the major leagues in Europe.

“This list is just a selection and there are other notable coaches with great achievements in football history,” warns the OpenAI Artificial Intelligence.

The five most important coaches in the history of football, according to Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT

What are the arguments of ChatGPT? Let’s go see them.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson: “During his more than 26-year tenure as Manchester United manager (1986-2013), Ferguson won numerous titles, including 13 Premier League titles and 2 UEFA Champions League titles. His leadership and his ability to build successful teams make him one of the most respected coaches in soccer history.”

Pep Guardiola AP (Mike Egerton/AP)

Pep Guardiola: “Renowned for his tactical approach and attacking style of play, Guardiola has found success at various clubs, including FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City. He has won multiple league titles and has left a significant mark on modern football.”

Rinus Michels Dutch coach

Rinus Michels: “Known as the ‘Total Soccer Architect’, Michels was a pioneering coach who revolutionized the game with his tactical approach. He managed Ajax and the Netherlands national team, leading Ajax to win three consecutive European Cups (1971-1973) and the Netherlands team to the World Cup final in 1974″.

Arrigo Sacchi (Osvaldo Aguilar/MEXSPORT)

Arrigo Sacchi: “Sacchi was the architect of the successful AC Milan of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Under his leadership, Milan won two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (1989 and 1990) and dominated Italian football with his attacking style of play and constant pressing.

Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff: “Although he is best known as a player, Cruyff also left a significant mark as a coach. As manager of FC Barcelona, ​​he implemented the famous ‘Tiki-Taka Football’ and led the club to its first Champions League in 1992. His innovative approach and his tactical legacy have influenced many modern coaches”.

Do you agree with the selection and arguments of Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT?