12/18/2021 at 21:43 CET

The Spanish coach, Jose Ignacio Prades, said that, despite the defeat against Norway in the semifinals, his team’s ambition “remains intact”, so his only objective is to defeat Denmark this Sunday and hang the bronze medal.

“The team’s ambition remains intact despite the defeat against Norway and we want to finish the championship in the best possible way, winning the bronze medal,” Prades said in statements released by the Spanish Federation.

The Spanish coach insisted that the team has already recovered from the “blow” suffered in the seminars and “everything will be left behind” to climb to the third step of the podium.

“The dressing room has already recovered suddenly from yesterday. The duel could only last a few hours and we are all thinking about the game with Denmark, because we have something very nice ahead of us and we have to leave everything we have to achieve that medal of bronze “, indicated Prades.

However, the Spanish coach warned of the difficulties that will entail defeating the Danish team, a team that, he warned, will force the “Guerreras” to having to show your best version in defense in order to be victorious.

“To win we will have to be very good in all facets, but above all, we will have to defend as we have done so far, be very reliable defensively and run a lot in the retreat, we cannot spare any effort in the retreat, because Denmark has a lot of speed in the rise of the ball, “he explained Prades.