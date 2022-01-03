01/03/2022 at 18:13 CET

.

Espanyol’s coach, Vicente Moreno, explained this Monday after training prior to the Copa del Rey match against Ponferradina that the team must do things “very well” to pass the round.

The Blue and White coach predicted a difficult match against this rival from the Second Division. “I had a good team last season and this course has been strengthened more. He is in a good moment in his history in terms of players and coaching staff. We must do things very well to get through the tie, “he commented.

In any case, Vicente Moreno pointed out that tomorrow’s game “will have nothing to do” with the previous two of the KO tournament. In addition, he also made it clear that the euphoria and the victory against Valencia (1-2), on the last day of the year 2021, “It is already forgotten.” “Life goes on,” he added.

Regarding possible casualties due to coronavirus in the squad, the Valencian coach did not give details. “In the current situation we go day by day. Surely someone will be missing and some of us will recover, by law I cannot give much information,” he admitted, although he announced that he will make “the best possible team” to face the match.

On the other hand, Vicente Moreno appreciated the good debut of Jofre Carreras in the First Division, key against Valencia despite going out on the pitch in the 81st minute: “We cannot go crazy. The other day it was an aperitif that we all liked, but not even in the subsidiary (due to his injury) has he been able to have continuity“.

Finally, asked if the previous day of LaLiga should have been suspended due to the coronavirus, Vicente Moreno did not enter the debate. “We won 1-2, I am for it to be suspended. I neither enter nor leave, each one who makes up with his story and we worry about ours, which is enough,” he argued.