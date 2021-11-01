11/01/2021 at 15:00 CET

.

Villareal coach Unai Emery advocated on Monday, given the crisis of results that his team is going through, to focus on the Champions League and to beat the Young Boys on Tuesday in a game that he believes may be key in the resolution of the group.

“The first feeling it gives me Fernando Roig it is tranquility, always from reflection and with broad views. And as a coach, the idea is to make the bad streaks short and the good ones long, so we seek to cut this bad streak now, “he told the media Emery.

In addition, the Villarreal coach stressed that they must separate the competitions and focus on the Champions League, a competition in which they have played “good games” and in which a second victory against Young Boys would be crucial.

“If we win tomorrow we will be second and we could be first, to which is added to be able to take down the Young Boys,” he said Emery, who commented that they had not given time to rest and prepare for the game after losing to Valencia on Saturday.

“Now we focus on this game and we must try not to have errors as we are having and with that to be able to break the bad dynamics in which we are in the League. We hope to be well, to be comfortable on the field and to be able to offer the best level,” he said Emery.

The Villarreal coach recalled that last season they had “bad moments” but they ended well, so he intends to focus on the road. “We already talked about the bad in Valencia and that defeat, now we focus on enjoying ourselves,” he added.

“We have a long history, I think that the club, the team and this coaching staff as well, we are concerned to solve this moment, and we do it with enthusiasm and with the desire to do things well,” he continued in his speech.

Emery believes that they need time for the team to settle in the two competitions, because he assured that it is not easy to do it as it has been seen, in his opinion, in other teams and other technicians.

“That is what I want to change, that is the challenge. We want to turn that around and I think we are on time. I am optimistic from my experience and from what I see in the team and in the players. We must know how to play the games. during the week and always be competitive, “he argued Emery.

Del Young Boys pointed out that he is “a great rival, with a great coach” who is capable of “winning and competing against everyone.”

“Against us they made us suffer, they were able to change the system, and they have quality and very fast players, arriving from behind and from the wings, so they will demand a lot from us. If they beat us they pass us, so that we know we have to play a full game to win. ” said.

For Emery, who said they were unaware of an alleged interest from English Newcastle in taking over their services, the key to recovery is that the team needs to feel strong in their stadium. “It is our home, our temple and the place where we must all get the best together,” he concluded.