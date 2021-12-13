Key facts:

Tough crypto regulation kills businesses, notes economist Phillip Sandner.

He precisely believes that regulations should prioritize free trade.

On December 13, the European Blockchain Convention began, a four-day event that has been held every year since 2017 in order to accelerate the use of this technology. In one of the conferences of the 2021 edition, Phillipp Sandner and Dante Disparte, two professionals immersed in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, spoke about the adoption of stablecoins and the digital euro.

Collectively, the speakers mentioned that regulations on cryptocurrencies only make sense from a neutral point of view, which focuses on consumer protection. This could boost the growth of the industry, including stablecoins and currencies such as the digital euro, which would maintain their values ​​without volatility in correlation to fiat currencies.

On the one hand, Phillipp Sandner is an economist and director of the Frankfurt blockchain education center. And on the other hand, Dante Disparte is the director of global strategy and policy at Circle, a technology company that offers companies of different sizes access to cryptocurrencies and blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications.

For exhibitors, the adoption of cryptocurrencies could boost money transfers between Europe and Latin America. Days ago, CriptoNoticias reported that Mastercard also believes that a global regulation could boost the growth of the industry. This was stated by the company when announcing that it will add bitcoin and other digital currencies, such as stablecoins, to its payment network.

Unconstrained global regulation could drive adoption of stablecoins and the digital euro. Source: next.brella.io.

Free trade grows crypto industry, Sandner and Disparte believe

Sandner and Disparte explain that regulating crypto doesn’t help if the rules make it impossible for the industry to grow. They clarified that any political determination should not limit technology to innovate. They consider that, on the contrary, it should promote free trade so that companies can continue to develop new applications in the ecosystem.

“A very tough regulatory regime kills entrepreneurship,” declared Phillip Disparte. Together with his conference colleague, he estimates that the balance should benefit companies to encourage responsible innovation in the adoption of cryptocurrencies within a political framework that encourages them.

As an argument, it points out that 95% of the circulating money that generates added value is issued by companies, not by the State.

“All technology innovations tend to be built in the private sector within free trade and that is what has expanded the role of the dollar around the world,” he exemplifies.

He also mentions the Swift code to remember how a global decision allowed the issuance of international bank money transfers under the same system. The same can be enhanced with stablecoins and the digital euro if its operation is not limited.

Phillip Sandner and Dante Disparte end the conference by saying that expect a proliferation of stablecoin adoption in Q1 2022. They point out that it could be the year that blockchain, the technology that enables cryptocurrencies to work, changes the world.