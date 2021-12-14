12/14/2021 at 11:58 AM CET

Jorge Heras Pastor

The Teruel man Rafael Mateo Alcalá (Alcañiz, Teruel, 1959) has been in charge of Acciona Energía since 2010, one of the largest companies in the world in the renewable sector. His career epitomizes the energy transition as he began his professional career at the Andorran coal-fired power plant, owned by Endesa, first as an intern and then as a director for several years. The Official College of Industrial Engineers of Aragon gives him the Diploma of Honor this Tuesday, the highest distinction of the institution.

How do you remember your journey at the power plant that is now being demolished?Long ago of that. I started with 22 years old, just finished my degree. It was the largest and most technologically advanced industry at that time in Aragon, along with General Motors.Are you still linked to Teruel?Yes. In Alcañiz I have a house, family and friends. I go with some assiduity, to Easter or the Motorland races.How do you see the just transition process in the area?A transition is a move, leaving one situation to get to another, which implies throwing away old things and changing them to be better. Nobody moves to a worse place. But you have to do it quickly. You can’t stop halfway and rethink what to do. That is dramatic. Perhaps this is what has happened to us in the energy transition in Spain, that we started well but we stopped for a long time and now we have to run. The clearest proof is that we are still so dependent on gas that we import at the sky-high prices that others determine. The important thing about a transition is to be clear about where you want to start, where you want to go and at what speed.Does going fast mean accelerating the deployment of renewables?Undoubtedly. The transition must be towards a decarbonized economy. For several reasons. The whole world has already made the decision that human-produced carbon emissions into the atmosphere generate climate change, which has an unaffordable cost for society. For that, we need electrification based on renewable sources, which are the only ones that are ours, indigenous, predictable in price and long-term.What do you think of the Andorran renewables contest?Andorra had an asset 40 years ago which were the coal mines, which have now disappeared. Today its asset is the connection to the 1,200 megawatt grid, which must be used well. The contest is interesting because it is not for price but for contribution in employment, generation of value in the area and industrial contribution. At Acciona we have been saying for a long time that we shouldn’t talk about the price of energy, but about its value.Acciona has announced that it will bid, with which project?We will do it with an attractive project that we hope can add the points to be awarded at least a part of the power.Should this allocation model be replicated in the network access nodes that are released?It is a well posed model. I see well that the allocation of the nodes is done trying to avoid the speculation that some companies have practiced when it comes to capturing the connections.The rejection of renewables is growing in rural areas.I see it badly because renewables are the ones that have to solve the necessary transition and independence from the fossil fuels that we import. I want to understand that badly planned projects and companies that have an inadequate approach to the territories are rejected. Acciona does not arrive like an elephant to a china shop, but looking for a very long-term neighborhood relationship. We are not speculative developers trying to get some papers and then resell them. Those who do well should have no opposition.Are the benefits they bring to the territory enough?I think so. In addition to the collective value, only the local taxes and the rents for the land add up to five euros per megawatt hour, which is 10% of the income.What investment plans does Acciona have in Aragon?We operate almost 900 megawatts of power in hydroelectric plants in the Pyrenees. Now we are promoting wind farms, such as the one in Pedregales that we are building in Loscos (Teruel) and we also have hydrogen and floating photovoltaic projects in the reservoirs that we manage in Huesca.