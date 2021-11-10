11/10/2021 at 7:56 PM CET

The Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, is very clear that Barça has to change some things in the face of the Baskonia game: “You always have to have respect for your opponent, but it is more important to have respect for yourself. We need a victory in this competition, this is clear and this has to be a bigger motivation for us & rdquor ;, he remarked in reference to the last two defeats in Euroleague against Maccabi Tel Aviv (85-68) and AX Armani Exchange Milan (75-70).

Despite the fact that Ivanovic’s team does not arrive at its best, Saras does not trust: “It is clear that you have to think about the rival because he also plays and Baskonia has a lot of quality. They are in a difficult moment but it is a team with a lot of character with very experienced players and a coach who surely knows how to manage moments like this & rdquor ;.

The Barça coach remembers what happened in the duel between the Basque team Unicaja in the Endesa League (92-89): “In the last game we saw his character taking the game forward when he had many things against him, so first we have to think about ourselves and then see some details of the rival who has many. Yes, at the level of winning games, they are not there but at the level of culture of effort and talent, it has plenty & rdquor ;, he said.

Rokas Jokubaitis doesn’t trust Baskonia

Rokas Jakubaitis is clear that “we must return to the path of triumph & rdquor ;. Nor does he trust Baskonia: “They are not playing their best basketball, but it will be a difficult game because the Spanish teams are very motivated against us.Furthermore, Baskonia have a coach (Dusko Ivanovic) who works very hard. We will have to do better basketball and be 100% focused because it is very important to win this game & rdquor ;. The Lithuanian guard has teammates in the Vitoria squad: “I have a relationship with them and I hope they do well but not tomorrow -for today- & rdquor ;.