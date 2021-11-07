11/07/2021 at 00:35 CET

Marco Asensio, Real Madrid footballer, described as a “very good match & rdquor; victory at home against Rayo Vallecano (2-1) despite “suffering & rdquor; in the last ten minutes after the goal that closed the gap, scored by the Colombian Radamel Falcao.

“I’m very happy because we played a very good game. In the end, the goal made things difficult for us, but we had a great game and we were able to close the game before & rdquor ;, he said on Movistar + after the game.

“Any team squeezes and can hurt. There are many positives aside from that. On the contrary we have been very good and in general we are happy& rdquor ;, he added.

An Asensio that appreciated the whistles of the fans that were given against Shakhtar Donetsk and also in the final part of the match against Rayo Vallecano, both with tight victories (2-1).

“People want to see good games. This has been one of themAlthough we have suffered in the end. Our fans are going to be very important between now and the end of the season & rdquor ;, he commented.

The Balearic footballer, who started for the fourth time this season, hopes to have more prominence: “Yes of course. In the end is to take advantage of opportunities, keep working and give my best on the field to have more minutes & rdquor ;, he concluded.