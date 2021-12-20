12/20/2021 at 8:29 PM CET

Artur Lopez

After three years of few lights and many shadows, the career of Renato sanches It rebounded again in 2019 in the rows of Lille. Despite the bright future he treasured in 2016 playing for Benfica, the Portuguese stalled once he joined Bayern Munich. The Bavarians bet heavily on one of the jewels of the moment, and they took it to the Allianz Arena after paying 35 million euros. And the Germans are not characterized by large outlays.

The operation, over the years, turned into a fiasco. After a hesitant adaptation season at Bayern, in which he only accumulated 903 minutes with Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, the Germans decided that Sanches should go on loan to Swansea. In England he again sowed doubts. From winning the 2016 Golden Boy award, he led to a star project aimed at crashing.

Bayern rushed with the signing of Renato. For this reason, the former general manager of the German club, Karl- Heinz Rummenigge, He acknowledged his mistake in statements to the newspaper Bild: “At 18 he had become a totally exalted footballer in Europe. We paid 35 million euros, which was a lot of money at that time. He played a great Eurocup and was chosen Golden Boy. But we signed Renato Sanches a year or two ahead of time. ”

The Portuguese looked very good, everything indicated that he would make a hole in a great club after shining in the Eurocup that Portugal won. But it needed more time to hatch than they originally thought. In the big clubs, patience is rather small. Back in Germany, in the 2018/19 season, Renato already showed that he had matured and improved his performance with two goals and two assists in 24 games. But for the Bavarians it was too late, and they preferred recover part of the investment, with a sale to Lille for 20 million, ultimately, satisfactory for the club, and for the player.