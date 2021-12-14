Key facts:

Bitcoin-based stablecoins and tokens is the Money On Chain offering.

“The bitcoiners want to use Bitcoin,” highlights Manuel Ferrari.

Decentralized finance applications (DeFi) are a predominant phenomenon in contract networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot and many others, and not so much in Bitcoin; although this protocol is the first case of monetary and financial decentralization.

The way in which the Bitcoin software is developed allows to maintain a high level of security, but delays the arrival of tools that expand the financial options within this market. However, that is starting to change and Money On Chain is one of the pioneers in this regard.

Manuel Ferrari is the co-founder of Money On Chain, a decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) based on RSK, Bitcoin’s side chain, which just this week is celebrating 2 years of being launched.

In an interview with CriptoNoticias, “Manu”, as he is known, commented that, when considering launching Money On Chain, the purpose was to create a product that was not as centralized and not very transparent as it was in other blockchain platforms. In his view, they replicated the traditional financial system, meaningless.

“We start from creating a stablecoin that has bitcoin as collateral, that has the properties of decentralization or minimization of trust, and from that objective […] we made a stablecoin, with a bunch of other things. Today it is the first decentralized finance protocol on Bitcoin and bitcoiner on RSK ”. Manuel Ferrari, co-founder of Money On Chain

BPro: token to protect DoC from volatility

The volatility of the price of bitcoin (BTC) is a risk factor for investors, and if it is intended to use this currency as collateral for Dollar on Chain (DoC), the stable currency of Money On Chain, a solution must be created for this. risk.

BPro is the name of the token that Money On Chain has issued to absorb the volatility of bitcoin when its price fluctuates. According to Ferrari, Money On Chain’s various lending, leverage and governance operations allow BPro to be priced higher than BTC today, and to be one of the platform’s most in-demand products.

The BPro token absorbs the volatility of bitcoin in the Money on Chain ecosystem. Source: MoneyOnChain

The MoC token was issued in April of this year and also functions as a governance token. Ferrari claims that security is a priority for Money On Chain and that they also want to make MoC a governance token the right way.

“The latest to launch will be our decentralized governance. We always emphasize on minimizing trust, because eventually you will have to trust those who have the MoC token, and that it will not harm the protocol. The same is complex. For example, if the money that was in the protocol was more than the MoC token is worth, those who put the liquidity of the protocol that is in BPro, can veto things, then there are a lot of things to take into account in terms of security and decentralization ”. Manuel Ferrari, co-founder of Money On Chain

Ferrari ended the interview by explaining that Money on Chain is also a collaborative community, which has a wiki section for free collaboration, as well as a forum and Telegram group where proposals can be made.

In the same way, it explains that the Money On Chain protocol is designed so that developers can create user interfaces on which to offer other services and earn money with it. Because of that, even other apps are expected to integrate it into their range of services.

Enjoy the full interview with Manuel Ferrari, co-founder of Money On Chain on the YouTube channel of CriptoNoticias.