The importance of having sponsors and going hand in hand in events such as the Radikal Swimm It is vital for the sporting events to succeed, we spoke with the representatives of the companies ocean52, Sailfish Spain and Autolica Mercedes-Benz

What does your collaboration with Radikal Swim consist of?

Mariana Mier, head of events at ocean52 We joined Radikal Swim as main sponsor of this mythical open water crossing, which since 2019 is called Radikal ocean52, because we share values: we love the ocean, we enjoy it and we want to protect it.

Under the motto “Together for the ocean”, we have turned the Radikal ocean52 into a sustainable journey. We have drastically reduced the use of plastic, which is the largest component of marine litter, and supplies are made with our drinks, No Plastic Water and ocean52 recovery, both packaged in eternally recyclable aluminum. Likewise, we organize awareness sessions such as beach cleanings, with the aim that swimmers and those accompanying them get to know the ocean better, its beauties and its risks.

Why have you decided to join a sport like swimming in open water? What does this sport in the open air bring you?

He said Jacques cousteau that we only love what we know. We add that the more we know, the more we love and the more we protect. The ocean is the great unknown.

The community of open water swimmers, who enjoy the sea so much and love it so much, has a great opportunity, to be “ocean speakers“: they know the reality of our seas and oceans, they can spread it and help us to become more and more aware that we, with our day-to-day behaviors, can have a great positive impact on the ocean.

Going for a swim and finding floating plastic bottles is, unfortunately, very common nowadays. Single-use plastic bottles take 450 years to biodegrade. If we do nothing, by 2050 there will be more plastics than fish in the ocean.

If each of these swimmers, who see this waste in the sea with their own eyes, collect it (what we call “eco swimming”) and stop consuming it in their daily lives, it is a first step so that we can continue to enjoy many more years of our oceans.

What does your collaboration with Radikal Swim consist of?

Pepe Navarro, General Manager of Sailfish Spain, We have been collaborating with Radikal Swim since its first edition and we couldn’t be happier about it. We are an active partner of Radikal Swim, advising its clients during the season on what type of wetsuit will suit them best according to its characteristics and benefits and, of course, providing material in your event both so that swimmers can test the material and also buy our products through the Radikal Swim platform.

Why have you decided to join a sport like swimming in open water?

We are one related brand always with him world of triathlon and its connection with open water swimming It has been a natural process, since there are no notable differences in this material in the world of triathlon as in its use for open water events. The growing popularity of this modality and the large number of swimmers who want to go beyond swimming in the limits of a pool, has made premium wetsuit brands, such as our case, put a great focus on this modality.

What does this sport in the open air bring you?

Outdoor sport has always been, and especially in these times, the eperfect scenario to forget for a few hours about our daily work routines and it is, at the same time, one of the best ways to take care of our physique and improve our health, practicing our favorite sport in open spaces. Swimming in open water is a necessary experience for all swimming lovers.

What does your collaboration with Radikal Swim consist of?

Ana Soria, Sales Manager at Autolica Industriales Our sponsorship consists of being one of the main collaborators of the Radikal ocean voyage52. For this reason, we are present as an official vehicle during the days that it is held, whose transfers and support vehicles will all be Mercedes-Benz. They will have an EQV and Smart Forfour, both 100% electric and a plug-in hybrid GLC, in line with the environmental commitment of the journey.

On the other hand also we will be present in the village, with the following models: Marco Polo (camper vehicle), EQV, a 100% electric minivan with up to 418 km of autonomy; the new EQA and a Smart EQ fortwo. And, in addition, on Sunday we will sponsor the Radikal Relays, Fastest Radikal and Radikal Kids and organize a yoga class on the beach, with a gift for the first 50 registrations.

Why have you decided to join a sport like swimming in open water? What does this sport in the open air bring you? Following the criterion of supporting sport, pWe participate as an official sponsor for the values ​​shared with the journey of self-improvement and love for nature. In addition, both we and the brand have a goal of commitment to reducing the environmental footprint, with our range of 100% electric vehicles, and we are alienated in relation to the care of our natural environment.