The pandemic has taught us that things change from one day to the next. Prepare our children so that they know how to adapt to new situations and face life’s difficulties it is essential for them to be happy people. Psychologist Patricia Ramírez will speak about this at the Educar es todo event. We speak with her so that she offers us an “aperitif” of what her presentation will be.

Patricia, in life we ​​are going to find more difficult moments than easy ones. Do we usually prepare our children for it, or our tendency to overprotect us prevents it? We do not usually prepare them for difficulties, and less and less, because we make life easier for them by solving problems that they would have to solve themselves. The very clear example is when our son has forgotten to write down his homework and we run to the mothers and fathers chat to find out what they have been sent so that my son does not come to class without his homework done. And not only because of overprotection, but because we have a tendency to tell them what to do, overriding their ability to think. If our children tell us that they have had a problem with their teacher, we tell them that the next day they have to go and apologize, but we do not teach them skills to solve their problems, asking them what they think they should do the next day with your teacher, we give you the solution directly. In addition, we idealize the lives of our children. As soon as they are born we know that they are going to be university students, they are going to get married and be happy … and this prevents us from anticipating what kind of problems they may have.

Considering the ever-changing world we live in, resilience is a skill that we must teach our children. How should we start? But more than resilience, you have to teach our children to seek solutions to problems, to look on the positive side, help them to build self-esteem so that they have confidence, critical thinking, autonomy … Resilience is the ability to overcome adversity, and until we go through adversity, we cannot have that ability to overcome. Therefore, what we have is to teach skills so that later they know how to overcome.

There is more and more talk about children’s mental health, and how it is getting worse. Are we transferring stress from the adult world to children? I think so. In fact, all people are born with the ability to put our mindfulness in the present (we are not born with a multitasking brain), and Parents, with the desire that my son be the best, the most competitive, the one who speaks the most language, the one who plays the most instruments, we educate them to be busy all day instead of having their time to play. And so that if they get good grades, they still try harder and get a better one. Another thing that we can’t stand is that our children get bored, that’s why we want to keep them entertained all day, with a thousand activities. So, that competitiveness, those rush, that desire to ensure that our son does not get bored for one minute of the day generates a lot of stress for children. It also creates stress for them that we spend all day scolding them, saying no, instead of encouraging them.

What consequences do you think messages that circulate on social networks like these have on our children: “If you want, you can”, “You propose it, you get it”? Do they generate a lot of frustration? These messages do a lot of damage to children and adults, because wanting is not power. And when that is sold to us, and we don’t get it, we get frustrated. Tell a dyslexic that if he wants, he can do the same as a person who does not have dyslexia, an ADHD … Attitude is important, and we must educate our children in values ​​such as discipline, effort, method, but we must also recognize each one where their effort takes them. And then there are the individual talents of each. It is essential that mothers and fathers get to know our children, what they like, what they are passionate about, what comes easy for them and what costs them the most. And then there are the circumstances, there are houses where each child has a computer, and others in which the whole family shares one. We do not all compete with the same opportunities.

What main message would you like to convey in your presentation on November 13 in Madrid? The message I would like to leave is that parents have to educate so that our children are free, choose for themselves, make mistakes and get up. Do not reproach them and, very importantly, promote autonomy in them. And they can only be autonomous if we let them be themselves.