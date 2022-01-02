Related news

Social networks have become a showcase for sharing photos and videos with friends and even strangers. Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok are the most used in Spain, but this year new applications have emerged that have gone viral: such as Clubhouse, where all content is audio, or BeReal, a new app that only allows you two minutes a day to share a photo.

The vast majority give the user freedom to share whatever they want at any time, except BeReal. It is an application that has gone viral and is available on both Android and iOS devices. Consider it as ‘the new rival of Instagram’, which will boost videos and pay more to its content creators, the operation of this new application is different from the rest.

BeReal allows you to upload content that other people can interact with, but it has a series of rules: users They only have two minutes to upload one photo per day to their account and they have to do it at a random time, which the app itself indicates through a notification to the mobile. In this way, all the contacts share the content created at the same time, but what exactly is it and how is it used?

How does it work?

In order not to lose any detail and after trying BeReal for days, we explain in depth what this new social network is and how it works. The handling of this application is simple and partly reminiscent of others such as Instagram or TikTok, since you have to make a vertical scroll to see the different publications of your contacts.

A post from BeReal. Nacho Castañón Omicrono

The first step is to download the application and install it on your mobile phone. Once done, it is time to configure the account and for this BeReal asks you for your phone number, your real name and user name and your date of birth. Then it is the turn of allow the social network to send you notifications, something important since this will be how it announces the time to publish (which is random every day), and to grant it the different permissions, such as access to the camera and the location.

All the notifications in BeReal are silent, except the one in which the moment to publish a photo is notified, which does have sound. The next steps in the social network are to choose from the reel or take a photo for your profile and find friends from your phone book who have an account in the application to be able to follow them, although they can also be searched by their nickname. The interface is quite simple, with a tab where you can see the photos shared by your friends and another to discover posts from strangers.

The content that is uploaded to BeReal is live, since the application only allow photos taken at the moment to be shared and those saved on the phone reel cannot be uploaded. Another curiosity is that the format of these photographs is different from that of other social networks, since a main image is taken at the same time with the rear camera of the smartphone and another with the front camera, which is smaller and is located on the side top left.

Strict rules

The objective of only having two minutes to share a photo is to publish what is being done at a certain moment in a fun way. For it, the application has a series of strict rules. The first one is that you cannot publish as many times as you want, but only once a day and preferably when the social network itself sends it. They have two minutes to share a photo and once that time has passed, the opportunity is lost.

This is the alert that warns of the time to share a photo. Nacho Castañón Omicrono

All users post at the same timeAlthough if the time has passed and you still have not shared anything, you can always upload an image late; although that is not the main idea of ​​the tool. The photograph may or may not be geolocated and the user has the power to decide whether to share it privately with friends or whether, on the contrary, he leaves it visible to any user registered in the application.

The photos cannot be edited, although it is possible to write a caption, and once uploaded it is deleted every day when it is time to create a new one. Once a photo has been shared, all BeReal contacts can see what their friends have uploaded and have the possibility to both comment on the posts and react to them with predetermined emojis or by creating one by taking a photo.

You can react with emojis to posts. Nacho Castañón Omicrono

To make it something more fun, there are days when the social network launches a unique challenge and it also shares the location where a friend has taken a photo to be able to see on a map where they are at the same moment. Thanks to all these limitations, BeReal makes sharing photos a different experience and in which you will have to think about each image you want to upload.

The content that is uploaded is instantaneous and offers a view from both angles of what a person is doing when sharing content. Unlike other social networks, its main drawback is that you cannot upload more than one image per day And once you’ve seen what your friends upload, you won’t have new content to see from them until the next round.

