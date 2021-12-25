In an interview, the youtuber “YosStop” recounted the day she was detained to be transferred to the Santa Martha Acatitla prison, in Mexico City, where she was imprisoned for five months on charges of child pornography.

In an interview with youtuber Roberto Mtz, Yoseline Hoffman shared that that day she was playing video games with her boyfriend and had not bathed, as she usually does every day, because she was lazy, so she was wearing sportswear. One of his brothers, who resides in the United States, was visiting his house with a guest, so they were going to order dinner in an application.

“My brother came up and told us: hey, the police are here, they are bringing a search warrant,” recalled the youtuber, thinking it was a joke, she suspects that she discarded when she saw two policemen who were going for her come up: “I felt that the my heart was going out, “he said.

Immediately, he called his lawyer, as there was no way to avoid his arrest with a warrant in hand, as he maintained when narrating that if no one had opened the door, the police had the right to throw it away in order to enter through it.

When asked about the way in which she was detained, YosStop replied that although she asked the same thing, she could assure that they were not violent and that they arrived “quite calmly” despite the fact that there were dozens of police officers, people and the media outside of his house.

Finally, she related that that first night was “horrible, horrible, horrible” because she arrived at an unknown place, where she did not know what was waiting for her nor did she know anyone.

“They leave you at the little door, they put you in, they check that you don’t bring anything when they come to check on you, they take off all your clothes and put on used beige clothes, torn and already very worn. You are going to do all the paperwork, they ask you the same information several times: how many tattoos do you have and where, “he explained.

YosStop arrived at the prison around 10:00 p.m. at night and at around 2:30 a.m. they transferred her to the place where all the detainees were to put them in the same cell, which she calls a “cage” because she explains that it is very small, where there can be up to 30 people standing.

The youtuber was released on December 1 from the Santa Martha Acatitla prison after reaching an agreement with the victim, Ainara Suárez, as part of a Reparative Justice program. “For me it was a pleasant surprise to see that I have many friends, I have many people who love me very much, who were there for me,” he reflected.

