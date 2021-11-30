11/30/2021

On at 17:00 CET

.

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, said this Tuesday before the previous training to the Copa del Rey match against Solares-Medio Cudeyo, that the club appreciates the tournament and works to go “as far as possible by all means”.

The Valencian insisted that, despite the category of the host, Preferred Regional, give the match against Solares “the same treatment as the rest of the parties.” “We know the rival and we have prepared the tie in the best possible way. We go with all the respect in the world, as if it were First,” he analyzed.

Vicente Moreno does not want relaxation against a rival, on paper, very inferior, and affirmed that the concentration is maximum: “All our energy is put in this game, because it is an opponent that surely makes things difficult for us. They have not lost at home and we must do things very well to get through to the round “.

Asked about possible rotations, the coach assured that raising a different team from Sunday’s against Real Sociedad does not imply that Espanyol “throws the Cup”. “We have a good squad and we must manage the minutes and the fatigue of the players”, he pointed.

Regarding the characteristics of the playing field, with artificial grass, Moreno did not particularly value these issues: “We do not waste time on that because the conditions are not an excuse. The regulations allow these measures and that grass and that’s it”.