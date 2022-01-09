01/09/2022 at 17:02 CET

Jordi Torras made history in a Barça to which he returned to decisively help the first two Champions of the section (the third in his private account) and in the Spanish team, with which he collaborated decisively to win gold in the 2004 World Cup.

After hanging up his shoes at the end of 2015 in the ranks of the Italian Asti and doing a remarkable job for five years at the helm of Barça’s formative football, that of Sant Vicenç dels Horts governs since last summer the section on the sports plane and … things work perfectly for now.

Firm supporter of the current coach Jesús Velasco, Torras valued for SPORT a first part of the course in which the team has shone with its own light while continuing to work fully on the preparation of the squad for the next season.

How do you carry your new role?

Good. The important thing is that I am still linked to futsal, but the change has been great. Now I have much more responsibility. I think I did a good job in my five years in charge of formative football and I was very comfortable. It came a bit suddenly and I said go ahead. You have to adapt, but I know futsal well and I’m working to do my best.

Torras, in 2015 on his farewell to Barça as a player

Does it make you dizzy at how well things are going?

No. We are where we need to be, although it is true that there have been important changes and we would have signed to start this way. When the season is over we will make a real assessment, because in this club what is in command are the titles. One of the things we wanted was to hook the fans, to come and enjoy a futsal show. It is difficult, but we have players for it and a coach who believes in this idea.

He bet heavily on Velasco …

Everything was already on the table. When I was proposed to the position, one of the first decisions in which I intervened was that of the coach. Not kick Andreu, who had already been decided, but choose the new one. There were three or four names and as soon as we started talking it was clear to me that Jesus was the right one and even more so with these players and at this moment.

Jesús Velasco, a complete success by Jordi Torras

And playing well!

Everything goes together. With good results it is easier. Above all, it is the confidence that the players have gained and the knowledge that behind there is someone who supports this way of understanding futsal. It is said that they make us too many cons and that we suffer behind, but … do we want to defend or attack? We have made an offensive bet in which the players and the coach believe. We want to give a show, that our game like it and not be left alone in fighting for the titles.

What about Pito?

It is a signing that responds to a decision of the previous managers. It has a spectacular quality and will give us many joys. He is a player who has to be here. There are a lot of names here, but it’s surprising how hardworking they are. The team and the section needed a change to take this step forward.

Pito is marveling at Barça

And now to pray that they all return healthy from the European and the America’s Cup, right?

The calendar is crazy with World and European. The team doesn’t stop. We will try to give rest to the most loaded with the help of the subsidiary to reach the key moments in the best physical and mental moment. Winning a European or a World Cup is very nice, but the one that is behind is the club and from February the Super Cup, the King’s Cup, the Spanish Cup, the Champions League and the play-offs await us.

Let’s talk about the future. Do you like Antonio (closure of Jaén)?

And so much! I wanted to bring him to Barça B two years ago. I’m not going to hide. He is young and has a great future, just like others. You catch me in the middle of this work of evaluating options for the next season. Changes, possible renewals …

Isn’t the template short?

Man, there are 13 players and that’s what we wanted, because we want to have the team’s players in training and, if they do well, in the games. Every day one or two work with the first team and they will help us as Ortas or Víctor Pérez have done. If we want to download the first team, they have to play and also to see their level.

Do youNames like ex-blues Eric Martel, Marc Tolrà, Esteban or Sergio González are on the list?

Of course. I always say that they are Brazilian, Catalan or national, the one that we create the best will come. This shirt is very demanding and we need players from leading teams used to playing games with pressure or young people who can grow. They are from the house and it is something that the club intends, which I like and it is one of my challenges without forgetting that we will not bring them just because we are from here.

The canterano Eric Martel sounds for the Barça

Give me keys so that titles begin to fall in February.

May they return healthy from the Eurocup and the America’s Cup. And that the players continue to believe it. We have had very difficult rivals, but based on all of us fighting in the same direction and with the quality of the squad we have succeeded. We are optimistic. With the peace of mind that there will be no more calls, we have to grow a little behind. The attack is working well and the defense has to help us win titles in difficult moments.

Are you confident that attendance at the Palau will continue to grow?

Yes. For this it helps to win with an attractive game that engages. It is difficult and even more so to start winning titles, but we are on the right track. In the matches against Inter and against Ribera Navarra we were close to 3,000 spectators. It is always difficult to start and more in the current situation, but I think we will continue to grow in this section as well.