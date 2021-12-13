12/13/2021 at 17:47 CET

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, explained this Monday, at the press conference prior to the Copa del Rey match against Palencia Cristo Atlético, that he intends to “demonstrate on the field the desire to pass the round.”

In fact, Moreno underlined the importance of competition for the club: “For us it is a very attractive tournament. In this entity, the Cup has always been given great importance and it is also relevant to give minutes to all footballers “.

Questioned by the rival, the Valencian affirmed that he has “a lot of information” about his game. “We have prepared the game well. The opponent is very excited and plays in his field. He is doing things well and it will surely make it difficult for us to go to the round,” he analyzed.

The coach, on the other hand, explained that the alarms are not especially turned on after the first match of the tournament against Solares (2-3). “Nor did I suffer so much in the match against Solares. We went 0-3 and we didn’t see the match in jeopardy at any time, “Moreno analyzed.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Regarding the availability of the squad, the coach explained that he has several footballers with discomfort. In any case, it did clear the doubt of forward Dimata, who will not arrive in time for this meeting. “He will soon be joining the team,” he said.

Finally, The coach did not refer to the equality in the classification with Barcelona, eternal rival of parakeets. “What we must do is focus on ourselves and be better every day. We are in a club with tremendous possibilities and I do not compare myself to anyone,” he settled.