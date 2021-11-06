11/06/2021 at 15:16 CET

.

Girona coach, Míchel Sánchez, said this Saturday, in the preview of Monday’s duel against Tenerife, that in the second third of the season the team wants to “vindicate itself, take a step forward, show that it wants to be much higher and who wants to fight for everything “.

After getting 10 of the last 12 possible points, Michel He celebrated that “the team has the feeling that it can win anywhere” and remarked that “it is in a good dynamic.”

“It will not be an easy game. But it will not be easy for Tenerife either. Tenerife has to be just as worried about Girona,” he added Michel, before recalling that the Canarian team “is the team that grants the fewest chances, thanks to spectacular defensive work, and it is also going very well forward, with very dynamic players.”

Míchel, “convinced” that Girona is going to complete “a great game”, explained that, to aspire to victory, Montilivi’s team will need to be “deep and vertical, brave, aggressive in attack, fluid and have good circulation of ball and win duels “.

He also acknowledged that Girona has “many casualties”, but said that “the squad is there to respond” and that “people train very well.”

In addition, he pointed out that it is time for players like Jordi Calavera, David Juncà, Pablo Moreno or Ibrahima Kébé or Valery Fernandez take “a step forward”, and affirmed that “the youth of the branch can help a lot”.