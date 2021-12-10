The agreement between the European Parliament and the Member States of the European Union on the possibility of making calls and using the Internet within it, has borne fruit and will be extended for another 10 years.

The European Commission has given the green light to the agreement and the new regulation will extend until 2032 the use of data roaming regardless of where you are in the European Union.

This regulation will enter into force on July 1, 2022. Free roaming in the EU was introduced in 2017. The start-up of this service by Brussels was initially for a period of five. Nevertheless, has proven to be a success.

“Spending holidays in Greece, Austria or Bulgaria. Visiting clients or suppliers in Italy or Estonia; traveling abroad without having to worry about phone bills is a tangible part of the EU single market experience for all Europeans.” declared Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market.

With this update it has been used to review and improve other points as the guarantee that travelers will have totally free access to emergency numbers or that they will enjoy the same quality and speed of mobile connection that they have at home (as long as there are equivalent networks available).

Those who have 5G on their smartphone, too they will be able to enjoy 5G roaming services while traveling in the EU whenever they are available.

As for the companies, they will be forced to inform their users if they are going to make use of a service that will entail an extra cost, since certain operators charged the traveler for making calls to customer service numbers, assistance services or insurance companies.

The new update will also include the possibility of deleting information when a service that they use while roaming causes additional charges that were not previously notified.

In addition, the automatic suspension of the connection to non-terrestrial networks (plane or ship) is guaranteed when the invoice reaches a price of a maximum of 50 euros.

With this it is sought improve the information the traveler receives by its operator, as well as correcting weaknesses that this service had in its origin, such as its poor quality on certain occasions when browsing the network.