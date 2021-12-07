12/07/2021 at 2:37 PM CET

Salzburg coach, the German Matthias jaissle, said today that his team will not go out to speculate with the result tomorrow against Sevilla -in the last match of group G- and will seek victory from the start.

“We will go out to give everything and win. We will see if our performance is sufficient against a great European team like Sevilla,” said the coach at a press conference in Salzburg.

For Salzburg, a draw is enough to go to the last 16 of the Champions League, while Sevilla need victory.

“It’s an all-or-nothing match and we depend on us to pass,” the coach recalled, adding: “If someone had told us we could pass in the last game we would have signed.”

Jaissle He recalled that despite having the youngest team in the Champions League, with an average age of 22, Salzburg has shown that “they can compete against the best.”

The coach, who at 33 is the youngest to lead a “Champions” team, said that the low temperatures expected tomorrow, with a minimum of -4 degrees and a maximum of 2 degrees, does not represent an advantage for his team. players.

“I think Sevilla have already played in cold places and I don’t think that will affect them, the field is in very good condition and there are great conditions to play,” he said.

Jaissle announced that the forward Noah okafor, who until his recent annoyances formed a pair above with the great star of the team, the 19-year-old German international Karim Adeyemi, I could play tomorrow.

“Noah he’s not bad, he’s recovering and he’s going in the right direction, I’m still going to wait for training this afternoon to decide, “said the coach.

“In the past games he has shown the quality he has and has had a great performance, I would be very happy if he can play tomorrow,” he added.

A reason for concern for the coach is also the numerous losses in defense, especially important in a team that has conceded at least one goal in its last 27 international matches.

In addition to the old Sevilla central Max wöber the Brazilian is also injured Bernardo, Albert Vallci and Bryan okoh.

“Stopping a team as good as Sevilla in attack is always difficult,” he said. Jaissle, who stressed that the important thing is that “if Sevilla scores one goal, Salzburg can do two.”

The team is not going through its best playing streak, last weekend they won their first match in four games, 2-1 against the modest Hartberg, although they are fourteen points ahead of the second, Sturm Graz.