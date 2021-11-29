11/29/2021 at 20:00 CET

Together with Pito, Carlos Ortiz has been one of the only two signings of Barça for the first project of his friend Jesús Velasco on the bench and in just two months he has already shown that with him you have to look more at performance than the 39 years that appear on his card.

With the Elite Round of the Champions League that the Catalans will play in Pilsen from Wednesday to Saturday ever closer, the Madrilenian explained his feelings to SPORT and stressed that the great objective of the season is to conquer a title that he has already won three times at Movistar Inter (the last two under Velasco’s command).

Ortiz is a reliable and confident player on the court that earns even more integers with the word. He knows what he wants to say and transmits it with a confidence and naturalness typical of one of the best Spanish players of the past decade.

He arrived with discomfort from the World Cup and every day it grows. How are you?

Well right now very well and very happy. The adaptation is being excellent, the group I think has received me very well, the sporting results are coming out perfect and the evolution of the team is very positive. And at a particular level, well, very happy and wanting to give much more, because I think I can do it.

Ortiz is life insurance for Barça

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

In the last games he had had problems getting the ball out, but against Jaén he was seen much looser…

It’s true, but I think it’s mostly a matter of tiredness. We are having a very tough schedule with many games. In the end I am a veteran player and I cannot recover like the kids. That is a note in the games, that you are not as fresh, the ideas do not go at the same speed and you may have a little problem. I still don’t have my exact position in the team and that takes a while. You have to adapt to colleagues and so far it has been just competing and searching for my site. Step by Step.

On the one hand there is his career and on the other his 38 years. What should come first?

Well, maybe many people look at my identity card, but I am very calm in that sense. I am very clear about what I can give and I know how I am physically and mentally. Little by little time will prove me right. I’m very well, looking forward to doing well. I am looking forward to winning titles with Barça and I am going to squeeze myself one hundred percent until my body holds.

Aside from being lucky with injuries, how do you get to be 38 at this level?

You are right, because I have had the great luck that I have hardly suffered medium or long-term injuries and I knock on wood, eh? And also because I am a very serious guy at work and I take great care of myself when eating and resting. I have a lot of routines before games and also after playing.

Carlos Ortiz, in the interview with SPORT

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

Is it impossible without these details?

Of course! And today much more for the physical demands of the game. Beyond all this I think the key is my mental aspect. Competitively, if you allow me, I am a beast and I always want to win, even in training. And when I see that the game is more or less solved, I’m already thinking about the next one, about saving my body so that I don’t have any problems and getting to the top of the next one. I have never needed to stand out or be talked about and I have always been one step ahead.

Is the big handicap now recovery?

You also lose a bit of speed and some power, but without a doubt where it is most noticeable is in the recovery. When there are several games in a row or in these tournaments of three games in three days is where you notice it the most and you have to take great care of yourself. It is also key that the coach knows what players he has and so far Jesus is doing well. If you see the minutes, he is dosing me a lot, I just don’t defend the goalkeeper-player. Jesús knows me and is trying to help Ortiz get to the important moments well.

How is that special relationship you have with the coach?

Let’s see, Jesus has a very good thing and that is that he knows how to differentiate the facet of coach from the personal one. And that for me that is essential. We have a spectacular relationship on the track with a lot of respect. It is clear to me that he is the best coach in the world, I have said it a lot of times and I will never be able to give him back what he has given me in futsal. He is always one step ahead and you do not stop learning new things with him. And then there’s the Jesus off the track, which in our case the relationship is just as good. We have always gotten along very well and surely last season in Paris this has intensified, because we lived very close and we were a little lonely.

Velasco is more than just a coach for Ortiz

| FCB

He did not hesitate to lower his cache a lot to come to Barça once and for all. Why?

I have always had the thorn to play one day at Barça. You know, I have been about to come many times and in the end for some things or others it could not be. I always wanted to play here, see what Barça was like, a football club with all the facilities and with this spectacular squad. He also wanted to play with Sergio (his great friend) and to enjoy the experience of spending at least a year with him. So far everything is going from ten.

An evil. Did you already think that when he prevented a Barça alirón winning at the Palau 1-6 with Inter in 2017?

No, no, not at all! This is what we talked about before the competitive aspect. There he went to death with Inter and it cannot be otherwise. I put on a shirt and defend my team with all the consequences. Now I am going to defend this club to the death. The other day I celebrated Araujo’s goal against Benfica like a ‘hooligan’, too bad they canceled it. I am so. It is my way of being. My sense of belonging is brutal.

You acted like a true friend to Sergio during his injuries and in some personal matter. Is he helping you now?

Man, he has been here for a thousand years, not to mention the exact number, he knows all this perfectly and has a lot of weight in the team and in the club. Everything has been much easier for me in all respects thanks to him, in terms of housing, in training sessions, in the locker room … Sergio makes my life much easier and I am very grateful to him.

Sergio Lozano and Carlos Ortiz, great friends and finally companions

| FCB

What is surprising you the most at Barça?

There is always talk that it is a football club and that it has impressive means, but until you are in it you do not realize how big it is and how different it is from other futsal teams. I think that only some clubs in Portugal would approach such as Benfica or Sporting, who are also the European champions, but with far fewer fans worldwide. I was surprised by the size of this shield. People here are much more fond of their team than in Madrid. You go down the street in Barcelona and you see the Barça crest many more times than the Real Madrid crest in Madrid.

What memories do you have of the Champions League that you won with Inter?

They are indelible images. Especially that of Almaty, that memory of that great game in the final against Sporting (7-0) will never be forgotten.

Now he has the title with Barça five games away …

That is the goal and whoever says otherwise is lying. We are super focused on this competition, we know very well what this title means in futsal and also at the club level. We will go to death for the Champions League. It was already seen in the Main Round and I hope that this week in the Elite Round we will take that step we need to reach the Final Four.

Carlos Ortiz is very happy at Barça

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

In the 3-0 game against Jaén, it was seen that the team is very ‘plugged in’ despite the proximity of the Champions League …

I see the team very hungry. From the first day I saw a squad eager to play well, to give a show and to win titles again. And I think that is being seen in every game.

Give me the keys to make something happen on Saturday night.

Let’s see, we have a screwed group, much more than people may think. If we are at our level and we know how to dose ourselves physically, obviously we are favorites and we should be in the Final Four. But always keeping in mind that they are going to be three very difficult games.

Finally, what needs to be done to get more people to the Palau?

We on the track have to continue like this, leaving our skin, competing at the top and trying to put on a show. We have had very good games with a lot of goals and we are doing the right thing. You also have to understand that we are still in a pandemic and that it will cost people to get hooked again, but I know that the club is working to fill the Palau again.