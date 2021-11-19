11/19/2021 at 1:58 PM CET

Marc Escolà

The draw for this Thursday of Copa del Rey, which decided the clashes of the first round, was translated into joy in some small cities of the country. On Catalonia, the club that most wanted this draw was the Mollerussa, team of Catalan First what expected rival of The league after defeating (1-0) the Penya Independent of Ibiza in the previous one. Finally the ball of the Getafe came out paired with those of regional, and Madrid will visit the Municipal between November 30 and December 2.

Quique Sánchez Flores, coach of the Getafe, valued the confrontation in the first round of the Copa del Rey in front of the Catalans, and said that they will play “with the idea of ​​passing, that excuses do not work” and that such a competition “never interferes” in their calendar.

Our first rival in the #CopaDelRey this year will be @FCJMollerussa! 💪🏆 # VamosGeta # SorteoCopa pic.twitter.com/OqQN3bx8e9 – Getafe CF (@GetafeCF) November 18, 2021

The Getafe, bottom of First with 6 points, he will face the only match against him Mollerussa with the obligation to win despite the fact that their main efforts are destined for the league championship, in which they are not going through a good time. “We will play with the idea of ​​passing. It is not my head to say that it is bad for us, that it hinders us or that it makes us uncomfortable. We make no excuses“, declared the azulón technician, in a press conference.

He also said that it will give the opportunity to players with less prominence: “We know that it is an uncomfortable, small field, that it is not in excessive good condition, but we will go to vindicate ourselves and to claim players with fewer minutes. We will not make excuses and we will with the idea of ​​passing, “he concluded. At the moment Getafe receives a visit from Cadiz this Saturday (2:00 p.m.) on the 14th day of League.