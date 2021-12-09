12/09/2021 at 18:25 CET

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius declared that to win this Friday in the Euroleague against Real Madrid at the Palau Blaugrana (9:00 pm) the team will have to “fight for every inch on the court”.

“El Clásico is a special game, with many emotions that we will have to know how to control. To win, the first thing is to fight for every centimeter on the court and win the divided balls, qthey give you four or five extra possessions “, valued the Lithuanian at the press conference prior to the meeting.

Asked about the virtues of Real Madrid, Jasikevicius stressed that it is a “very experienced” team and that “it does not change many things”. “They are very good in defense, in the rebound and in the block and then, also in the outside line “, added the Lithuanian coach.

The clue factor

He also downplayed the clue factor: “I don’t know if he makes us favorites. The example is on Sunday against Baskonia and, instead, what happened in Istanbul. I always want to play at home but on the court there are only five against five “.

The Lithuanian explained that, despite the losses of Cory Higgins, Nick Calathes and Álex Abrines, the load of minutes that the players have assumed “is nothing to write home about” and, although “in some games it does show”, the coaching staff is satisfied with the distribution of efforts.

Finally, Jasikevicius said he did not know the reason why the new Barça signing, the point guard Dante Exum, has specifically signed until February 28, although he did acknowledge that the coaching staff is pending the evolution of Cory Higgins.

“We are waiting for Cory (Higgins), who continues to do a conservative treatment. The key is the Cup. At the moment things are going well, “he settled.