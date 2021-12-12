Vicente Fernández will have a tribute in Fine Arts, report | Mexico Agency

Vicente Fernández would be fired at Bellas Artes, said the president of the Senate Board of Directors, Olga Sánchez Cordero, who was sensitized after the departure of “ranchera music idol“.

After circulating the unfortunate news, the president announced plans to fire “The Charro of Huentitán“, with a special tribute in Fine Arts.

It was through his official Twitter account that the “former Secretary of the Interior“He deeply regretted the departure of Vicente Fernández and sent his great condolences to the family and friends of the interpreter of” Ranchera Music “and” to all those who today suffer with his departure. Rest in peace”.

I don’t know what my life is worth “… We do know # VicenteFernández. We engraved your name on the penca of a maguey tree and in the hearts of all Mexicans. We will say goodbye to you in Fine Arts and we will keep you in your music, dear Charro de Huentitán.

The “Mexican official” accompanied the publication with a video in which the “businessman“, Vicente Fernández Gómez singing with his son” El Potrillo “the song” Paloma Querida “.

The native of Huentitán, El Alto Jalisco, is considered one of the greatest exponents of ranchera music. Known locally as “The king“His talent and fame would have earned him three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys.

Unfortunately, in recent months, the interpreter of “A mi modo” and “Por tu mald! To amor”, would have gone through one of the strongest health crises, this derived from a fall in his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” , which is why he was transferred to the Country 2000 hospital in Guadalajara.

