Britney Spears after being released She is already planning her wedding! | Instagram

The famous singer Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari announced their engagement on September 12, when the singer He was still under the tutelage of his father, so now everything is going to change and for the better.

After regaining her freedom, Britney Spears is already planning her wedding with Sam Asghari for this reason it was said that the singer is already looking for the perfect place to celebrate the ceremony and although they have already visited some places, none convinces them.

As you may remember, the couple announced their engagement on September 12, when she was still under the tutelage of her father and they are complying with what their publication stated, getting married as soon as possible, and it will be in a fairly small and private ceremony.

For his part, the boyfriend of the “Princess of pop”He declared that the wedding will take place sooner or later, however, he also stated that he left all the preparations to his fiancée, so that everything is to his liking.

It may interest you: Britney Spears and her plans now that her guardianship ended

It depends on her. Now he’s the one wearing the pants! ”He jokingly commented.

Among other details, he announced that Britney will tell her whole story and it will be nothing more and nothing less than Oprah Winfrey, the brilliant interviewer who has revealed great secrets of celebrities.

After expressing that Britney is the one who is deciding everything about the wedding, although he announced that if it were up to him, he would have the largest wedding in the world, since he had to wait a long time for this moment to arrive.

She also told how she is after being released from her father’s tutelage, which lasted more than 10 years due to severe problems she had in front of the press.

She is doing very well, I am very well, this is the happiest moment of our lives ”.

Britney herself announced that her boyfriend did what no one had dared to do for her, and now they are going through a very sweet and happy time, one of the happiest of their life.

From now on it will be amazing. Is the paradise”.

As you may remember, on January 3 of that same year, the singer was hospitalized for problems related to the custody of her children.

Subsequently, a Los Angeles court granted temporary guardianship to the pop princess’s father.

Since then and until last week, Mr. Jamie Spears is the one who decided everything about his daughter’s life, but it was a judge who determined that Britney Spears managed to end her guardianship and be released.