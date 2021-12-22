Many celebrities finally made it to the altar, after another difficult year due to the pandemic. This 2021 was also one that made us fold many of our plans, especially for those who planned their weddings; from the reduction in the guest list to the occasional totally suspended, a fact that also affected many celebrities in the decision to carry out that life plan or not.

From the imposing wedding of Canelo Álvarez to the impeccable union of the Princess Mako of Japan with a commoner, we present below a selection of the most revealing, ostentatious and even secret material links that surprised us in this year that is already leaving us. These are the celebrities who have decided to take the big step in images.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez

Considered by many as “The wedding of the year”, the couple gave the religious “yes, I accept” last May 15 in the cathedral of Guadalajara, Mexico, followed by a luxurious party that gave much to talk about. The guest list included great celebrities such as J Balvin, Pepe Aguilar and Prince Royce, among others.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Another of the most popular weddings of 2021 was that of Paris Hilton on November 11. The heiress to the Hilton emporium married her fiancé, Carter Reum, in a lavish ceremony held on a private estate in Los Angeles. The images of the celebration and the previous preparations were published in his reality show I love Paris.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The famous singer and the real estate agent tied the knot on May 15 in an informal and private ceremony at the singer’s home in Montecito, California. Ariana Y Dalton, 25, began dating in January 2020, a few months after the singer broke off her engagement to Pete Davidson. After a year of relationship, they took the big step.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

gwen Stefani Y Blake shelton They got married after almost a year of engagement and 5 of relationship. The artists tied the knot on July 3 in an intimate ceremony at the country musician’s Oklahoma ranch. The couple put the finishing touch to a love story that began in 2014 when they coincided working as judges on the television contest “The Voice.”

Victoria ‘La Mala’ and Eriq Patinio

On February 22, the singer Victoria “La Mala” married the businessman Eriq patinio after 7 years of courtship and 6 months of being engaged. Exclusively for



HELLO! USES, Victoria shared details of their marriage that took place in Los Angeles, at the Penfield mansion, which was owned by Frank Sinatra; an intimate event and with the necessary security measures due to the pandemic.

Lilly Collins and her fairytale wedding

On September 4, the Emily in Paris actress shared the news of her marriage to her boyfriend, Charlie mcdowell. The ceremony took place outdoors, in an abandoned nineteenth century mining town converted into a luxury resort in the middle of the forest, located in Dunton Hot Springs (Colorado).

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik

Pakistani activist for women’s rights, Malala Yousafzai, and Nobel Peace Prize, surprised the world by announcing that he had married his partner, Asser malik, on November 9. She herself shared it with a message: “Today is a beautiful day in my life. Asser and I have tied the knot to be partners for life. We have had a small nikah ceremony at our home in Birmingham with our families. ”

Princess Mako of Japan and her ‘commoner’ boyfriend

One of the most controversial weddings was that of Princess Mako of Japan, who finally married Kei komuro, her boyfriend since college, thus renouncing her royal status. Under Japanese law, female members of the imperial family lose their position if they marry a “commoner,” although that rule does not apply to male members. Mako ignored the traditional rites of a royal wedding and declined the payment offered to royal women when they retire from the family. She is the first female member of the royal family to refuse both customs.

Nicolas Cage and his fifth marriage

On February 16, the date that coincides with the birthday of his deceased father, Nicolas Cage Y Riko shibata they were married in Las Vegas under a very small and intimate ceremony. While this is her first marriage for the 26-year-old Japanese, Cage has been married four times before.

Lady Kitty Spencer and tycoon Michael Lewis

After committing in 2020, Lady kitty spencer got married with Michael Lewis, the fashion mogul billionaire and 32 years her senior, last July. The city of Rome, specifically the historic Villa Aldobrandini from the 16th century, was the place chosen to finally say “yes, I accept”. The bride wore a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress, a brand to which she lends her image as an ambassador.