12/04/2021 at 07:56 CET

SPORT by Panenka

Very well, we have already seen the gala of the Golden Ball 2021. What did you think? I think it lacked glamor. Anyway, applause for Messi… I would be lying if I told you that I have not celebrated more than one goal that the Argentine scored with him. Barça.

We all have a past and, given what I’ve seen, in my adolescence I didn’t have much aim when choosing a team to cheer on. But, where we go: I’m a little fed up with so much veteran dominating the roost. What if we give way to the new generation?

The reign of Ronaldo and Messi is nearing its end. Now is the time for the slightly worse players. Our time has come. It is inevitable, so you better be prepared, because the winner of 2022 will be very different. You have to focus on the future.

Look at me and tell me: Who is going to be the footballer who is going to dominate this season? Do you really not know? If you only need to see a few highlights to realize. I give you a clue: next year’s Ballon d’Or will be young, electric, fast, charismatic and a scorer. Start from the left, face the front and goal. Does it sound familiar to you?

Exactly, Neymar It would be ideal, but he’s injured. So if he doesn’t win it, there I am, ready to pick it up. It’s the same as I’ve done with him Real Madrid: pick it up from the ground when there was almost no one left there. Also, it’s time for the award to go to the Bernabéu, don’t you think?

So if we don’t sign Mbappe, I volunteer. Because we will agree that campaigning for my colleague Benzema has not finished curdling. Poor Karim, you know the French didn’t quite swallow it.

It’s my turn. Think about it, dear newspaper, it would be the story of the year: the underrated player, the striker everyone accused of being a fairground shotgun, the footballer with one of the lowest salaries in the squad turned into an overnight hero.

What I am not sure of is whether I want Real Madrid to mobilize its machinery to support my candidacy, which with this they have shown they have less sense of smell than old Vini.

V. Junior