In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Nowadays all the big internet stores have a “week of …” and this time it is Worten who has chosen Apple to offer products with discounts never seen before on its platform.

Apple’s sale week in Worten is now live. A few days where you will find many products with discounts, for example on iPad, MacBooks, iMacs and yes, also on iPhone.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

Apple products with discounts are varied, from several generations and with up to -31% discount on some of them.

It’s a good way to find that Apple product you wanted to buy, but cheaper.

These are some of the best prices at Apple that we have found in the Worten catalog and we are sure you will be interested.

iMac with M1 Chip

€ 1,299 in Worten

Apple’s new iMac with M1 processor and 24-inch screen is on sale at Worten with a 10% discount.

This team is a huge renewal in the iMac range, as we could see in our review. The screen is excellent, in addition to the sound and its design, which has diminished everywhere while maintaining a good screen size.

This model with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and Apple’s new M1 processor is costing 1,299 euros in Worten.

It is the same price from Amazon, although in this store there is very little stock.

MacBook Air with M1 Chip

€ 979.99 at Worten

As for laptops, this MacBook Air with M1 Chip too It is reduced in Worten by 13%.

Apple’s flagship laptop, with a 13.3-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in gold, costs 979.99 euros.

It is one of the lightest and best performing laptops of the moment, thanks to its M1 processor that does not generate heat, fan noise and performs incredible with macOS as the operating system.

In this analysis you can see how this laptop has one of the best value for money at the moment.

In Amazon it can also be obtained for 979 euros and free shipping.

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB

€ 1,039 in Worten

If you are looking to save money with the purchase of a previous generation iPhone, now you have this iPhone 12 Pro 128GB at a good price in Worten.

Everything you need to know about this iPhone 12 Pro can be found in this analysis that we have published on ComputerHoy.com. But its screen, processor performance, operating system stability, and 3 incredible 12-megapixel cameras is the highlight.

You can buy this smartphone that is practically identical to the iPhone 13 Pro except for the cinema mode recording, for 1,039 euros in graphite gray.

On Amazon it costs the same, but in white.

2nd generation AirPods

€ 139.99 at Worten

If you are looking for headphones with good sound and that you can be heard perfectly when making calls or video calls, the AirPods they are one of the best headphones.

These headphones without cables and with autonomy of about 4-5 hours, can be obtained in Worten for 139.99 euros.

It is the second generation of 2019 with a Lightning cable charging box and also with the option for Siri to listen to you with a “Hey Siri” to interact with this assistant.

In Amazon they are also available for 127 euros, but for now there is no stock available.

MacBook Pro with M1 Chip

€ 1,199 in Worten

If you are looking for a laptop with a better battery and slightly more powerful than the MacBook Air, Apple offers this MacBook Pro with the new M1 processor and it is well worth it for its incredible performance.

It also has a 13.3-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Its performance is light years ahead of previous Intel-based notebooks and it shows quite a bit on a day-to-day basis.

In Worten they have lowered it by 17%, leaving it at 1,199 euros with the shipping costs totally free.

Amazon has matched the price so it is also available for 1,199 euros in silver.

iPad Pro 11 “128GB WiFi

€ 799.99 at Worten

Going directly to Apple tablets, one of the most complete and powerful is this 11-inch iPad Pro and with 128 GB of storage.

Not only does it include the same processor as Apple notebooks, the M1 chip, it also has an excellent 11-inch screen with ProMotion (high refresh rate) and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Worten has lowered it by 9% and is now at 799.99 euros with free shipping.

In Amazon you can get the same model, from 2021 and with the same capacity, but at 819.99 euros.

10.9 “iPad Air

€ 749.99 at Worten

One of the best offers that you can find among all Apple discounts in Worten is this iPad Air.

It is a tablet with a 10.9-inch Retina display and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard cover-keyboard. It also has 256 GB of storage, not the base 64 GB for only 749.99 euros.

On the other hand, in Amazon we can find the same model with the same capacity for 875 euros.

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular 40mm

€ 314.97 at Worten

If you are looking for the cheapest Apple smartwatch, a 40mm Apple Watch SE, you have it in Worten right now.

This smart watch pays special attention to health and sports. A perfect watch for those who want to lead a more active life and especially to have all the information on their mobile on their wrist.

In these Worten sales you can find the 40mm model with GPS and also compatible with 4G networks to use it without the need for a mobile, for 314.97 euros.

In comparison, you have the same Apple Watch SE model on Amazon for 349 euros.

iPhone 12 mini 128GB

€ 728.99 at Worten

The most compact iPhone, a iPhone 12 mini with 5.4-inch screen and that with the exception of the screen and the size, it is a carbon copy of the iPhone 12, it is also lowered in Worten.

In our analysis we saw the benefits of the first “small” iPhone with 5G from Apple, which is undoubtedly a perfect mobile for those who do not support large mobiles.

This little one with 128GB of storage (intermediate capacity) now costs 728.99 euros at Worten, with free shipping.

Amazon has managed to match the price in the same color and capacity, for 728.99 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.