Five meetings a day for six days a week give a lot of fabric to cut through. If to that we add all the quality that is concentrated in the professional circuit of the Mexican winter then surely every week there will be interesting stories to tell.

Historic moment for @ClubNaranjeros. @justinebaseball officially on the team’s roster as a first base coach. Consulate General in collaboration with Naranjeros organized Justine’s visit to promote inclusion in baseball. #SportDiplomacy #WomenEnElDiamante pic.twitter.com/DIkOFcsuWE – US ConGen Hermosillo (@USConsuladoHer) December 13, 2021

This time it could also have been that of Justine Siegal, the first woman to act as a first-class coach in an Arco League game in history, or that of Felix Perez and Miguel Aguilar delivering the lineups but we decided on another three moments that came into play. the story in the week.

HERMANDAD🙌 = BEISBOL⚾️ @ FelixPerez36🇨🇺 and @ MigueAguilar31🇲🇽 were in charge of delivering the lineups for the game between #Charros and @yaquis_oficial. # FuerzaMiguel # TodosSomosCharros⚾️💙💛 pic.twitter.com/aLi7trb4ck – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) December 9, 2021

Jake Mate, the king of saves in the spicy ball

If you try to search for it by this name in the official guide of the Arco League, you are heading for failure. Jacob Sánchez is, at 32 years old, the safe closing for any baseball game and in the week that ends he managed to add his name to several historical records of the LMP.

NEW RECORD 💥! Jake Sánchez implements a new brand in the #LigaARCO ⚾️ by reaching 2️⃣2️⃣ saves in the same number of opportunities in a season 👏🏻 JAKE MATE ♟! pic.twitter.com/9UgQjrhQ19 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 10, 2021

With his 22nd save of the season, Jake managed, with only five seasons on his record, to reach the seventh place (68) in terms of the number of saves for life, surpassing José Silva (67). Also, in the week that ends, he managed to break a record of Jason Urquidez for the 2013-2014 season with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo of 21 saves in the same number of opportunities.

HE DID IT 👏! Jake Sánchez achieved the save 2⃣3⃣ in the campaign and tied the #LigaARCO mark for the most saves in a season 🔥 #LaMPXSKY #SKYSportsMX Pure history🙌! pic.twitter.com/bWjQ62I0WY – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 11, 2021

And as if that were not enough, with his 23 save achieved this weekend, the right-hander reached 69 for life, 23 saves in the same number of opportunities (record) and equaled the 23 saves in a season with Mark Zapelli and Andrés Ávila (1990-1991 and 2015-2016). As if that were not enough, he puts himself in an excellent position to take over the absolute record as he has one week left of the regular season.

A man 900, 900, 90

Agustín Murillo made his debut in the Mexican Pacific League in 2006. Since then he has become a cornerstone, first for the Yaquis and then for the Charros de Jalisco.

El Guty, the nickname by which he is known by the fans, has achieved three important records in his career so far this season. The last one in the week that has just ended.

HR 9️⃣0️⃣ arrived from “Guty” 🔥 This season it reached 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ hits, 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games 💥 The 9️⃣ of luck 🍀! #LigaARCO ⚾️pic.twitter.com / XSl4v7qRuc – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 9, 2021

Strength was added to the mark of 900 games played and 900 hits connected this week. Agustín hit his 90th home run in the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico, after six full-return strokes this season.

Not much to say, just … Murillo being Murillo 🔥! #LaMPXSKY #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/o5lMa47UJL – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 8, 2021

The third baseman has also shown that he has not lost a single drop of reflexes in the hot corner, so perhaps rounder numbers (1000, 1000, 100) could be expected from him.

Tomateros take over a record of more than 50 years

On December 23, 1972, just 49 years ago, the Navojoa Mayos hanging on the arm of Dyar Miller struck out 19 to the Guasave Algodoneros. The two numbers, the individual and the collective, had remained as a brand for the years.

PUNCH FOR HISTORY 🔥! The @clubtomateros implement NEW RECORD, by striking out 2️⃣0️⃣ rivals in a game of 9️⃣ innings 💥 The previous record belonged to Mayos with 1️⃣9️⃣ against Guasave in 1972. # LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/dQwWYfuzkJ – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 10, 2021

This September 9, a team with exceptional pitching during the 2021-2022 season faced the absolute owner of the basement. That day one of the marks would be broken. Among six cherry pitchers led by Manny Banuelos (12), 20 chocolates from the green force would be distributed, whose name only has the color left. The other record, the individual, seems to be around for life.