Bitcoin has been racking up some gains for the past few hours, but they are still not enough to regain the short-term uptrend, causing more people to think that the bull run is over.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 49,762.67, accumulating a 2.59% gain in the last 24 hours.

In the daily chart BTC vs USDT we see that the price has not managed to change the bearish direction, made up of lower and lower maximums and lows.

However, the strong rejection of low prices seen on December 4, added to a higher low made yesterday, is leaving signs that the selling force is running out.

Even so, as long as we do not see a break in resistance, it is more likely that we will see some more losses in the short term, or at least a sideways behavior. The closest resistance is at $ 50,500.

Chart‌ ‌daily‌ BTC ‌vs‌ ‌USDT.‌ ‌Source: ‌ ‌‌TradingView‌.‌ ‌ ‌

On-chain metrics say Bitcoin’s bull run is not over

Even though the price has been falling, the currency reserves on exchanges are falling as well, indicating that holders are still moving their BTC into cold wallets with an eye to the long term.

Today Bitcoin reserves on exchanges have reached a 4-year low, just as the bull run was ending. During the 2018 bear market, more and more coins were being deposited on exchanges. Today, the exact opposite is the case.

Bitcoin reserves on exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant.

Cryptoquant’s weekly review of metrics shows a rather bullish bias for the long term, but with a bit of uncertainty for the short term.

Indicators related to supply and demand are generally bullish, as are those that track whale behavior.

Technical oscillators, generally used to track price in the short term, are mostly neutral, the only one that is bearish is the Momentum oscillator.

Market sentiment, which is often used to forecast short-term price action, is currently slightly bearish.

Finally, the on-chain indicators are almost all neutral, except for the S2F, which continues to show a very bullish forecast for the coming months.

Weekly review of Bitcoin metrics. Source: CryptoQuant.

The dominant force is bullish, it is quite likely that the bottom of the decline has already been reached

From the weekly time frame we can see that buyers are still the dominant force; they are likely to surprise us at any moment.

With the recent fall, the price of Bitcoin reached an important support zone, close to $ 43,000, now with the rejection of that level, it seems that a new momentum may be about to begin, thus resuming the bull run.

There are no confirmations yet to tell us that the bulls have regained control. But now with the spread of the pullback, it is worth monitoring the behavior to move up in favor of the larger trend.

‌BTC vs USDT weekly chart analysis. ‌Source: ‌ ‌‌TradingView‌.‌ ‌ ‌

