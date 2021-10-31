10/31/2021 at 15:01 CET

Give the pay or the children, yes or no? This topic is often controversial. There are mothers and fathers who are very clear that no, that they are still small. Others, on the other hand, think that handling money is taught at home, and what better way than learning at an early age.

Although all options are equally respectable, more and more educators are warning that paying children can be a very educational act.

“For me, it is very important to start teaching them the value of money from a young age. Children should know how to save at home, how we spend money or how we distinguish an essential expense from another that is not. Financial education is taught at home, and pay is an essential tool “, says Amalia Guerrero, graduate in Business Administration and Management, author of the blog www.finanzascasa.com and of the books ‘At home, clear accounts’, ‘Finance and children’ and ‘Stories and games to understand money’.

Advantages of paying your children

As we said, giving the pay can be a very educational act if we do it in the correct way and, therefore, it can bring multiple advantages for us, but especially for our children in the long term:

Pay teaches your child to be more responsible

When our children are adolescents, adults, we want them to be responsible people, not only with their money, but in any area of ​​life. And responsibility is learned by exercising it. No one learns to be responsible if they are not given responsibilities little by little. Therefore, it seems logical to think that if we want our children, when they grow up, to know how to take responsibility for their expenses, savings … pay can be a very good way to start.

Pay prevents your children from continually asking you

How many times have you not gone to the supermarket with your son and he has not stopped asking you for things? If I want that truck, if I want that candy, and now this other one …. A good way to not be saying ‘no’ all the time or wondering whether or not you should give in to his requests is by saying: “Honey, you have 3 euros of your pay, if you want to spend it on those sweets, great, but you won’t have anything for the weekend, and you know that you always want to buy some stickers on Saturday. You decide. ” Soon, your child will stop asking continuously, and will do it only to get what he really wants.

Pay teaches our children to value money and take responsibility |

Pay teaches them the value of money and saving

If every time our children ask us for something we buy it with our money, they will not learn to value what it costs to earn it. On the other hand, if they have a payment from which they have to take money to pay for certain things, They will learn that getting enough money takes time and therefore they will have to choose well what to spend it on. In addition, “if you teach them that as soon as they receive their pay, they save a part, you will be instilling in them the pre-saving”, Amalia tells us.

Pay helps them learn from their mistakes

If one week they spend it all in one day, they will have to wait for the next week. Likewise, if they spend everything on sweets and do not save, they may not be able to raise the amount for that toy they want. And Amalia reminds us that “If our son has spent everything in one day and cannot buy sweets or go out with friends because he has no money, he will have to wait for the next week. Even if it costs you, you should do it. “

“Don’t just give your children money, give them the necessary training to be financially free.”

Amalia Guerrero placeholder image

Author of the blog ‘Finances at home’

Pay teaches them to defer the reward

If your child wants to buy a new bike, he will have to save for some time to get the total or part of the amount (we can help them by contributing a part). Therefore, they will get used to not everything is achieved immediately, but there are things that require time and effort.

How to pay your children

“The ideal is to start by paying her weekly,” Amalia tells us. “This way, it will be easier for them to administer it than if we give it to them monthly.” And, as they grow, we can expand the frequency to 15 days and then every month. This way they will learn to manage money the way we adults manage it.

At what age do I pay my son?

This will depend on the maturity of each child, but as a general rule, we can start paying when two situations arise:

Your child already knows how to add and subtract. In this way, you will know how much money you have.Your child has realized the need for money, that is, when he begins to ask for things, such as toys at the supermarket or sweets.

How much money do I pay?

This is a theme that each family must choose, but it will depend on several things:

The age of our children. When they are young, the pay should be something token. As they grow older, their needs are different. For example, from the age of 12 they start to go out with their friends, and they have more expenses, the expenses that your child must bear with their pay. A child who only uses it for sweets is not the same as another who also invests it in paying for tennis lessons.

Pay is not a reward or a punishment

One thing to be clear about is that the pay should not be used as a reward or punishment. For example, if every time your child makes his bed you give him a euro, he will learn to do things in exchange for money, and when there is no reward, he will not do them. In addition, “you are not paid in exchange for doing chores at home, but you are a family and each one collaborates by doing their chores,” Amalia reminds us.

Therefore:

Each child receives weekly pay for being a family member, it is not a reward they receive if they do housework or “behave well”. Each child does housework for being a family member