Carmen Salinas stays connected and in a coma, asks for her daughter | Instagram

Recently, it has become known that the daughter of the famous actress Carmen Salinas has decided that whatever has to be like this stays connected, something that seems to have bothered some members of the Mexican’s family.

As you might recall, the singer was also admitted on November 11 after suffering a stroke.

This is how the actress Carmen Salinas is currently in intensive care after suffering from this terrible situation, something that has thousands of people really worried.

In fact, in an interview her godson, Jorge Nieto, confirmed that so far the actress has been evaluated by three neurologists, who agreed on her diagnosis by ensuring that the damage is irreversible and that Carmen Salinas is no longer going to wake up.

It is said that one of the causes of the stroke in Carmen Salinas was the hypertension she suffered, which was the cause of cardiovascular damage.

Also, the actress’s friend mentioned that despite the doctors’ forecasts, the hope remains that the talented actress recovers and can return with her affection, talent and love.

And it is that he explained and detailed that the organs of Carmen Salinas continue to function well, so an unexpected recovery could occur.

Meanwhile, María Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of Carmen Salinas, asked to keep her present in prayers and keep the faith, and she has also decided to keep her still connected, because she hopes that her mother can wake up very soon.

Let us have faith, God is the last to have the word “

On the other hand, yesterday a mass was held to ask for the health of the Mexican woman offered by the priest José de Jesús Aguilar in the parish of San Cosme y Damián in Mexico City, which was broadcast on his channel. Youtube.

Only God can make someone recover the power of prayer works miracles. “

It should be noted that María Eugenia assures that her mother has had reactions in her body that filled her with hope.

My mom never lets her feet touch because they tickle her. In his massages I went to his feet and he made me like a reaction of ‘don’t tickle me’; that made my heart very happy. “

In fact, María Eugenia assures that the issue of the loss of a loved one is extremely delicate in her family, which is why the possible absence of a loved one has never been discussed.