Last weekend, during the Gamergy event in Madrid, Amazon Web Services Spain presented the awards to the best indie projects present at the festival, in the Videogame Campus area of ​​the Madrid City Council. Welcome to Empyreum, from Tapioca Games, and Inner Ashes, from Calathea Game Studios, took the first and third prizes for Best Game, respectively.

Both titles are part of the PlayStation®Talents Games Camp program, where each video game is being developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain. After reaping several awards at different fairs during 2021, both studios were raised with a new award, one more example of the growing talent in the sector in our country.

Welcome to Empyreum presents the story of a hotel where chaos is the order of the day. In this party game, which will be released in 2022, players must tidy up and clean the different floors of the Empyreum hotel: from everyday tasks like making the bed or vacuuming, to taking care of alien babies or scare away ghosts. Darío Pérez, Tapioca Games Game Producer, expressed his enthusiasm upon receiving the first prize: «From the entire Tapioca Games team, a big thank you from the heart to all the public who were interested in Welcome to Empyreum, they came to play with their friends and came out with a smile. Thanks also to the entire organization and to all the indie teams that joined us and shared their wisdom with us. “

Inner Ashes, awarded third place, is a narrative experience that tells the story of a precocious Alzheimer’s sufferer, former forestry agent Henry, as he struggles to regain his memories. An introspective and colorful journey to decipher and repair your relationship with your daughter. For his part, Alberto Sánchez, marketing at Calathea Game Studio, also wanted to thank the fans of the indies and the organization of the fair for the recognition: «We want to thank all those who, in an event as big as Gamergy, You looked at indie games in general, and Inner Ashes particularly; Many thanks also to the organization of the fair for giving space to national development. Players: your support is essential and your comments help us to improve; We can’t wait for you to enjoy Inner Ashes when it launches next year. “

Both titles will arrive throughout 2022 for PlayStation® consoles with the support of the PlayStation®Talents Games Camp program.