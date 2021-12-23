Wendy’s, the fast food chain is spoiling its customers and this holiday season ofry some free potatoes in any order made through your app.

So you can enjoy some delicious free fries when you buy any product in the fast food chain, specialized in hamburgers.

Free potatoes in Christmas promotion

The promotion is valid throughout the month of December, to pamper all your customers and lovers of hamburgers and fries for the Christmas season.

But that’s not all, as Wendy’s extends its promotion until January 2 so that no one is left without taking advantage of some delicious fries.

Enjoy some Baconator

You can’t resist enjoying the Baconator fries offered by Wendy’s and can be yours completely free, if you order through the application of the fast food chain.

If you still haven’t tried the Baconators, we’ll tell you that they are covered with grated fresh cheese, cheese sauce and smoked bacon. Wendy’s guarantees that all of its potatoes are delivered “Hot and crispy”.

Promotions through the app

Given the emergence of the pandemic, delivery food increased, which is why many fast food chains launch promotions that only apply to online customers.

And Wendy’s couldn’t be left behind in these types of promotions and more. at Christmas time to pamper your customers.

But it is not the only promotion that Wendy’s has this month, since you can also get a free Chilli in the purchase of any food, which you do through the hamburger chain’s app.

The company clarifies that you can only have access to one promotion at a time, since they are not cumulative and one per order applies.

Promotion to close the year at Wendy’s

And if that seems little to you, Wendy’s will close its promotions with a flourish and will give you free chicken nuggets, in the purchase of any food.

The promotion will be valid from next Monday, December 27 until Sunday, January 2, 2022, according to what is published by the Entrepreneur site.

If you want to know all the promotions that Wendy’s offers you, click here.

