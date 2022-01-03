The always controversial Antonio Brown starred in another unfortunate episode in his professional gaming career. It happened during the match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets from week 17 of NFL, when the receiver he left his team in the middle of the game.

The last minutes of the third quarter were passing at Metlife Stadium, when Brown began to argue with his teammate Mike evans while they were on the bench. Suddenly, the receiver lost his head and began to remove his equipment and jersey and then throw them into the stands of the stadium.

Related news

Then he left the pitch amid shouts and boos in what appears to be Brown’s last game as an NFL player.

Later, at the end of the match, the head coach of the team, Bruce arians, announced that Antonio Brown “He’s not a Bucs player anymore.”, and assured that the team will release him in the next few hours.

Antonio Brown scandals in the NFL

This is not the first time that AB has starred in a “show” of this type. The player is known for having erratic behavior within the league and has had several outbursts since his arrival in the NFL on other teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders Y New England Patriots.

In 2018, he refused to play the last game of the season with the Steelers, even when they had a chance to make the playoffs. The reason was a fight between the receiver and the team’s quarterback Ben roethlisberger during pregame practice.

In 2019, now as a player of the Oakland Raiders, Brown presented a Lawsuit against the league to wear his old helmet, after new NFL rules on apparel prevented him from doing so. Later, he was fined more than $ 50,000 for missing practice and threatened to leave the team.

Finally in September, the receiver asked the Raiders to release him through his Instagram account. Hours later, the board announced his withdrawal from the team.

Antonio Brown leaves the game between the Tampa Bay Bucaneers and the New Jork Jets. Photo: AP

In this same year, Brown was accused of rape for his former coach, Brittany taylor, who filed a civil lawsuit against the player in a Florida court. Even with these allegations against him, the catcher was signed by the New England Patriots.

Soon after, Brown added a second accusation of sexual harassment after an artist who worked in one of his houses denounced him for inappropriate behavior. AB only lasted 11 days playing for the Patriots, as four days later the team officially announced his dismissal.

In January 2020, Brown ended up in prison charged with assault and theft of a vehicle, although he only lasted a few days behind bars, as he was released after posting a bond of $ 110,000. Months later, in October 2020, he signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a year, despite the fact that the receiver had announced that he would not play in the league again.

In one of his latest and most recent scandals, the NFL suspended him for violate coronavirus protocols, since the player presented a fake vaccination card.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

bnaj