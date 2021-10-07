MEXICO – A spectacular boxing evening will present 2M Box Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions, on a special night, as it will take place on Wednesday.

On October 20 at the Fairplay Sports Club in Hermosillo, the solid prospects from Sonora, Bryan “Latino” Acosta and Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez, will be the protagonists of the co-star fights, in high-impact and high-risk duels, of the role that will be broadcast internationally on ESPN Knock Out.

The “Latino” Acosta (15-0-0, 5 ko’s) will face 10 rounds in featherweight against the capital’s Gustavo Alan Piña (10-3-1, 5 ko’s) in a duel between two high school fighters and that always they offer fights with a lot of action and constant emotions.

For his part, the “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 12 ko’s) will face the Fecombox champion, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Vivanco (16-6-2, 7 ko’s) in which an intense fight is expected to 8 rounds in the Super Bantamweight division.

Rounding out the card will be the solid prospect from Tabasco, Alexis “Éxito” Bastar (18-1-1, 9 ko’s), who will be tested by the Mexican knocker, José Israel “Azulito” Ramírez (13-1-0, 9 ko’s) in a power-to-power clash at 8 rounds at Super Bantamweight.

And for the woman it will be magnificently represented with the presence of a duel of a lot of action and emotions, at 8 rounds at flyweight. World championship contender Sulem Urbina (12-2-0, 2 KO’s) will face Mexican-born Tania Itzel García (6-4-0, 1 KO) in a fight that is expected to be highly contested.

The local Sulem Urbina returns home after two years of absence, making her last three fights in the United States including the dispute of the world championship, while Tania, last August, won the Hermosillo public, giving them a great battle to the former world champion, Montserrat Alarcón.

The new home talents, José “Langosta” López and Rodolgo ‘Soldado’ Carbajal, will enter the ring in the preliminary part of the show, in 6 and 4 round races at featherweight and super flyweight, respectively.

The function will have public access, following prevention and health protocols of the Hermosillo health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission.

The sale of tickets will begin this Thursday, October 7 through the platform of www.superboletos.com