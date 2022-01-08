Children’s cinema is full of stories of all kinds and a large part of these were originally born as stories or novels; it would be difficult to make a list of adapted stories because it would be almost endless. One of the favorite authors whose stories made a lot of attention in theaters is Roald Dahl, who gave children the opportunity to imagine what they could do if they had the power to move things with their mind, as in Matilda – 90%, if there were witches who want to kill children, as in Las Brujas – 100%, or all the wonders that they could find inside a city made of chocolate and candies, as in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83%.

Of course, each of these stories have also been highlighted by the director behind them and the way in which they contribute their vision to what is already written as Danny DeVito, Nicolas Roeg or Tim Burton – as well as Mel Stuart in his version. from 1971 -. Fantastic Mr Fox may not be as remembered as the aforementioned titles, but it is also a pivotal story within their repertoire.

In 2009 Wes Anderson, with his recognizable style, released The Fantastic Mr. Zorro – 92% with George Clooney as the voice of its protagonist; Additionally, she garnered two Oscar nominations, had a notable run at the international box office, and was critically acclaimed for her eccentricity, intelligence, and fun. Now the also director of The French Chronicle – 82% are preparing to make their second adaptation of a Dahl tale, and it is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

According to the Daily Mail, this story about a player and gambler who learns from meditation to look through the cards undergoing a radical change in his personality, is part of an acquisition agreement that Netflix reached last year. In addition to having Anderson directing, Benedict Cumberbatch has also been confirmed as the lead.

The complete catalog of Roald Dahl Story Company was obtained by the streaming giant in September 2021, although since a couple of years ago it already had the license of 16 titles. This agreement could be significant, as the company could create a whole universe around Dahl’s imaginary. So far it has not been confirmed if the film will be live-action or if stop motion will be used again as The Fantastic Mr. Zorro or the unforgettable Isle of Dogs – 87%.

For now, two television series by Taika Waititi are already in development, both raised within the world of The chocolate Factory, in addition to an animated series on the story The Twits. As for live-action films, there is a new version of Matilda starring Emma Thompson and Matthew Warchus (Pride, Pride and Hope – 92%) in the director’s chair. On the other hand, there is Wonka, the origin story of the famous chocolatier that is in full swing with Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist, although this was obtained by Warner Bros. before the Netflix agreement.

It should be noted that The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is part of a collection of short stories by Roald dahl that were considered not strictly infantile and even somewhat autobiographical, where the author portrayed various personal experiences in his lyrics such as the way in which he entered the world of writing, and even his passage through the Second World War as a pilot of combat.

